Steel import permit applications totaled 2.3 million in July, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s most recent data.

That’s down 15.1% from June, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. Imports of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States totaled 1.83 million in July, a decline of 8.1%.

For the first seven months of the year, total steel imports fell 10.7% year-over-year. Finished steel imports fell 15.5% as compared to the first seven months of 2022.

Total steel imports have fallen by 13.7% and finished steel imports by 14% over the last 12 months as compared to the previous 12 months, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Imports of finished steel products grabbed 21% of the market share in July and 22% so far this year.

In July, imports of tin plate were up 26%, mechanical tubing 21%, heavy structural shapes 17% and oil country goods 14%. So far this year, imports of line pipe are up 28%, oil country goods 24 and cut lengths plates 10%.

In July, imports from Canada fell 16% to 531,000 tons, from Brazil fell 8% to 384,000 tons, from Mexico dropped 30% to 291,000 tons, from South Korea declined 58% to 158,000 tons and from Japan rose 50% to 122,000 tons

In the first seven months of 2023, imports from Canada are down 1% to 6.9 million, from Mexico down 21% to 4.5 million and from Brazil up 3% to 3.2 million.

Overall steel imports declined by 2% last year while finished steel imports rose by nearly 11%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. U.S. steelmakers made 88.775 million net tons of steel last year, down from 94.5 million the previous year.