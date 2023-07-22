Steel import permit applications totaled 2.8 million in June, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis data.

That's up 12.8% from the 2.48 million tons in May and a 20.8% increase from the final May import total of 2.32 million, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. Imports of finished steel products that would require no further processing in the United States, such as at service centers in the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, totaled 2.11 million in June, a 12.8% increase over the final import total of 1.87 million tons in May.

For the first six months of the year, total steel imports fell 10.6% year-over-year to 15 million tons. Finished steel imports fell 14% to 11.57 million tons as compared to the first six months of 2022.

Imports of finished steel products grabbed 24% of the market share in June and 23% so far this year.

In June, imports of reinforcing bars were up 189%, heavy structural shapes up 89%, ingots and billets and slabs up 55%, hot rolled sheets up 48% and line pipe up 34%. So far this year, imports of standard rails are up 48%, oil country goods 36%, electrical sheet and strip 27%, cut lengths plates 24% and line pipe 21%.

In June, imports from Canada fell 4% to 601,000 tons, from South Korea rose 95% to 427,000 tons, from Mexico increased 50% to 423,000 tons, from Brazil grew 20% to 288,000 and from China soared 134% to 108,000 tons. During the first six months of the year, China was the largest importer with 3.61 million tons, followed by Mexico with 2.33 million tons and Brazil with 1.94 million tons.

In the first six months of 2023, imports from Canada are up 1%, from Mexico down 21% and from Brazil up 25%.

Overall steel imports declined by 2% last year while finished steel imports rose by nearly 11%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. U.S. steelmakers, like the mills around the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 88.775 million net tons of steel last year, down from 94.5 million the previous year.