The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest is inviting nominations for its 2023 Innovators Awards.

The society, in its 19th year, seeks to celebrate creativity and ingenuity in the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana. Individuals and teams of innovators can bee nominated online at www.pnw.edu/soi. Anyone that lives or works in Northwest Indiana is eligible for consideration. The deadline to submit nominations is July 31, 2023.

“Innovation is part of our heritage here in Northwest Indiana and needs to be celebrated. From the early days of manufacturing and the steel industry to the present, we have seen innovation create positive change for our communities,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Society of Innovators. “Recognizing innovation can be a compelling catalyst that encourages others to take their aspirations and ideas from conception to market.”

In addition to the individual team inductees to the Society of Innovators, three additional awards will be presented:

Society of Innovators Fellows: Up to five innovators may be selected as fellows from among previously inducted individual and team honorees.

Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation: One team may be selected annually from among team inductees to receive the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation.

John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award: A Lifetime Achievement Award winner may be selected upon recommendation of the selection committee and at the discretion of the board of directors.

The 2023 Society of Innovators Awards Luncheon will take place on Nov. 2 at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus. More information can be found online at pnw.edu/innovators-awards or by emailing societyofinnovators@pnw.edu.