The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest is extending the nominations for its 2023 Innovators Awards to Aug. 11.

The society, in its 19th year, seeks to celebrate creativity and ingenuity in the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana. Individuals and teams of innovators can be nominated online at www.pnw.edu/soi. Anyone that lives or works in Northwest Indiana is eligible for consideration.

In addition to the individual and team inductees to the Society of Innovators, three additional awards will be presented:

Society of Innovators Fellows: Up to five innovators may be selected as fellows from among previously inducted individual and team honorees.

Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation: One team may be selected annually from among team inductees to receive the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation.

John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award: A Lifetime Achievement Award winner may be selected upon recommendation of the selection committee and at the discretion of the board of directors.

The 2023 Society of Innovators Awards Luncheon will take place on Nov. 2 at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus. More information can be found online at pnw.edu/innovators-awards or by emailing societyofinnovators@pnw.edu.

PHOTOS: Beehives at PNW