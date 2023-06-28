CROWN POINT — It’s been a “great but hectic year” for TradeWinds, said CEO Jon Gold, but now was a time for celebration of staff, consumers, board members, and business partners.

Working with persons with special needs, Tradewinds held its annual board of directors luncheon Wednesday at White Hawk Country Club. The occasion recognized those who have impacted the agencies, from those providing animal supplies to an in-house choir director.

Among recent accomplishments, Gold said, is a food pantry that started small but which has grown to serve more than 2,000 persons.

Another growth area has been employee services, including placement and support of consumers. Independent living has also grown, from a six-person apartment building in Griffith to the purchase of a living facility for four persons in South Haven.

“A lot of good things are going on,” Gold said. “So many people need our services, and we’re doing our best to accommodate and grow as well.”

TradeWinds currently serves an estimated 1,000 consumers annually in job placement, residential living, and enrichment programs.

Among those honored at the program were board members Natalie Shrader, Troy Rose, Steve Cox, Nicole Cimbaljevich, and Jeff Ban.

Board member of the year was Megan Henning, a five-year trustee.

“I love the mission itself,” said Henning, a Valparaiso resident and NIPSCO employee.

The Superhero Award for TradeWinds staff went to Annette Walker. A 17-year staff member, she is admissions intake specialist. Cited for her “tenacity, sincerity, and honesty,” she is also known as director of the agency’s Believe and Achieve Choir that performs annually at the TradeWinds Gala.

“TradeWinds has a mission and a vision, and they’re sticking with that mission and vision,” said Walker, a Gary resident.

Several business partners were also cited. They include Briar Ridge Country Club, Culvers in Crown Point, Duke Cannon Supply, Diamond Pearl Homes, and Humane Indiana.

Briar Ridge was cited for its support of the TradeWinds Christmas Angel Tree and for hosting the agency’s annual golf outing. Culvers was recognized its staff volunteers and for its flexibility with TradeWinds consumers that it hires.

Based in Minnesota, Duke Cannon Supply has been a business partner for consumer packaging and assembly.

Diamond Pearl Homes contracts with the TradeWinds sign shop. Not only does Diamond Pearl utilize the shop, but it refers other businesses to the shop and also supports the TradeWinds golf outing.

Humane Indiana partnered with TradeWinds by providing pet supplies and food to the agency’s food pantry. The TradeWinds pantry receives an estimated 3,000-4,000 pounds of pet supplies monthly.

The volunteer of the year was Michael Wallace, who for the past year and a half has been involved in a number of TradeWinds projects, including the food pantry and painting jobs. He was hailed as a “great asset” who does everything with a smile.

Four consumers received the Scott Van Til Award as someone who has grown and excelled personally and professionally. They are Alice Leithleiter, Marcus McBride, Latanya Warner, and Harmony Wojciechowski.

The foursome was cited for their abilities to adapt, develop organizational and socialization skills, self-starters, willingness to learn new skills, and who is caring of others.

The award is named for a former TradeWinds consumer who is now deceased. George Van Til, Scott’s father, praised everyone in the room as a hero for TradeWinds. From board to staff to consumers, Van Til said, “each one in that group is so important.”