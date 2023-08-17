The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 122.52% on tin and chromium-coated sheet steel imports.

The United Steelworkers union and Cleveland-Cliffs filed a petition with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in January asking for countervailing duty and antidumping tariffs against China and other countries in January. The tin market has suffered from a glut of cheap imports in recent years, which resulted in the indefinite idling of U.S. Steel's East Chicago Tin mill.

“Foreign dumping into the U.S. market has already cost a significant number of good, community-supporting jobs,” said USW International President Tom Conway. “The preliminary antidumping duties Commerce announced today are a step in the right direction toward stabilizing our market, restoring fair prices and protecting U.S. workers.”

The United States will impose duties on steel imports from China, Canada and Germany. After a detailed certification of the economic harm, the federal government could issue a final ruling in January.

“The sad reality is that when some of our trading partners saw significant cost increases in their home markets because of global events, they chose to dump here rather than reduce production,” Conway said. “If we don’t curtail this dumping now, it will eventually choke out our domestic industry, leaving us with no alternative but to rely on foreign goods. We saw how dangerous that dependence was during the pandemic, and we must be proactive now.”

Thousands of union members make tin mill products across the country, including in Northwest Indiana, California, Ohio and West Virginia.

"Importers and industry groups reliant on dumped materials and products opted for a public lobbying campaign with a single goal in mind: to undermine legitimate trade enforcement by distracting the public and policymakers from unfair trade practices of countries from China to even U.S. allies," Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Hall said. "Trade cheating is a threat to workers, the economy and supply chain security. Other countries' unfair trade practices are an everyday reality for U.S. manufacturers and their workers and an existential danger to growing factory jobs. Anti-dumping and countervailing duties play a vital role in promoting free and fair trade by enforcing the ground rules for international commerce."