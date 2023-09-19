U.S. Steel is forecasting its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be $550 million in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, an economic bedrock in the Calumet Region for more than a century, projects it will bring in adjusted net earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.50.

“We are on track to safely deliver a strong third quarter, with each of our operating segments outperforming earlier estimates and contributing to a healthy adjusted EBITDA for the company," President and CEO David Burritt said. "A more resilient commercial portfolio and management actions driving higher cost benefits are resulting in better-than-expected performance this quarter. Today’s guidance also reflects the expected impact on third-quarter financial results from the United Autoworkers union strike announced earlier this month. Consistent with actions taken in 2022 to balance our melt capacity with our order book, we will temporarily idle blast furnace ‘B’ at Granite City Works and are reallocating volumes to other domestic facilities to efficiently meet customer demand.”

U.S. Steel expects that the flat-rolled segment that includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage will be in line with the second quarter. Spot prices have declined but average sales prices are expected to be higher than average.

Mini mill revenue is expected to go down after selling prices fell in the third quarter. The European segment faces economic headwinds and seasonal slowdowns.

U.S. Steel said its order book is resilient since its customer base is diverse.

“We are executing our 'Best for All' strategy as we advance our portfolio of in-flight capital projects on-time and on-budget," Burritt said. "The start-up this quarter of the non-grain oriented electrical steel line at Big River Steel continues as planned with first coil expected by the end of the month. Meanwhile, our recently completed pig iron machine at Gary Works is consistently delivering low-cost pig iron to our electric arc furnaces at Big River Steel. Notably, our balance sheet remains strong, as we fund these strategic initiatives while generating cash flow from operations. We expect to end the third quarter with cash on hand of approximately $3 billion. Total liquidity is expected to exceed $5 billion for the seventh consecutive quarter.”