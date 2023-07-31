U.S. Steel has returned $1.2 billion to investors via stock re-purchases since late 2021 and said its investments will yield even more shareholder value.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the largest industrial companies in the Calumet Region and the founder of the city of Gary, brought in $804 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, with an EBITDA margin of 16% in the second quarter. That included an industry-leading 23.5% EBITA margin for its mini-mills.

"U.S. Steel's best for all strategy is to provide customers with profitable steel solutions for people and planet to reward stockholders. And I'm pleased to say that we expect to continue rewarding stockholders as we continue to execute extraordinarily well," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a conference call with investors. "We have returned an outsized amount of cash to investors. This team found ways to offset high inflationary pressures. On-time and on-budget is now standard work at U.S. Steel. Our strategy will reposition U.S. Steel to benefit from long-term macro trends, which we believe signal a renaissance for American steelmaking. Said very directly, I am bullish on the United States, I am bullish on American steel and I am very bullish on U.S. Steel. That's why we're looking forward to getting to our best for all future faster."

U.S. Steel has diversified beyond the integrated steel mills like those along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana to also operate mini-mills in Arkansas that recycle scrap metal instead of making new iron. They are less expensive to operate.

U.S. Steel is looking to capitalize off the de-carbonization, de-globalization and digitization "mega trends," Burritt said.

"The push towards a greener future is undeniable. That's why we were an early industry adopter of interim and net zero-emission goals. Our customers want to partner with companies that help them meet their own de-carbonization targets," he said. "That's where our strategic investments come into play. Later this summer, we'll start producing non-grain-oriented or NGO electrical steel, on time and on budget. We've combined our state-of-the-art sustainable steel-making assets at Big River Steel with a model for next-generation NGO electrical steel right here in the United States."

NGO electrical steels are needed for electric cars, a fast-growing market that's expected to see explosive growth in coming years. U.S. Steel has been making them in Slovakia for the European market for 20 years.

"Our investments in sustainable steels continue to strengthen domestic supply chains and bring advanced manufacturing back to our shores," Burritt said. "The attractive electrical steel market is one of the fastest-growing markets with considerable margin expansion potential. We forecast a 7% compounded annual growth rate, just in NGO and in motor laminate, compared with 1% for the broader sheet market. Our new InduX branded electrical steel product will provide the most capable and efficient NGO steel in the market today."

U.S. Steel plans to make up 200,000 tons of NGO steel a year, which would be more than any domestic competitor.