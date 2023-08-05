U.S. Steel is on pace for its fourth straight safest year on record.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, achieved a record low number of workplace injuries at its steel mills last year. Its Occupational Safety and Health Administration Days Away From Work rate reached a historic low of 0.05 per 100 full-time employees, which was significantly lower than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Iron and Steel benchmark rate of 0.60.

"Operations run best when safety is best," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said in a conference call with investors. "Frankly, if companies aren't talking about safety, that sends a strong message about not only how they treat their people and customers but also about how their operations are performing. The summer has historically been a high-risk time of year for the steel industry. I'm pleased with our continued focus across the organization on working safely and would like to remind all of those listening today to stay safe, follow high-heat protocols, and look out for others."

The steelmaker, which coined the phrase "safety first" in 1908, has seen a decline in injuries and illnesses that keep workers away from work in recent years.

"We are on pace for another record-best year of safety performance following a record best in 2020, record best in 2021 and record best in 2022," Burritt said. "I know of no other steel company that approaches our great safety results. I'd like to thank the U.S. Steel team for always putting safety first for themselves, for their families, for their communities and for our company. Operations always run best when they are running safely and efficiently."

The steel industry overall remains one of the most dangerous occupations in the country, given the weight of steel coils, the height of catwalks, the heat of blast furnaces and hazards like trucks and trains that regularly rumble through steel mills.