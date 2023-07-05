U.S. Steel is awarding college scholarships to children of its employees.

The U.S. Steel Foundation funded the scholarships to 20 students across the country, including several in Northwest Indiana. The scholarships provide high school seniors enrolled in a two-year college, four-year university or vocational program with $2,500 per year for up to four years.

The foundation is giving college scholarships to six students whose parents work at Gary Works, including North Judson-San Pierre Junior/Senior High School graduate and Ball State student Olivia Burkett, Portage High School graduate and incoming Saint Mary's College student Makenlie Hamlin, Morgan Township High School graduate and incoming Purdue University student Zachary Mueller, Crown Point High School graduate and incoming University of Saint Francis student Grace Sauter and Lake Central High School graduate and incoming Purdue University student Ava Wilson.

Merrillville High School graduate and incoming Indiana University-Purdue University student Kayla Mabon won the inaugural Maverick Award, which bestows an additional $5,000 in honor of retired Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Barry Melnkovic "to a student dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion either in study or extracurricular activities."

“The U. S. Steel Scholarship Program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the children of the hard-working men and women of U. S. Steel,” said U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Richard Fruehauf, who also serves as chairman of the U. S. Steel Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, one of the Calumet Region's major steelmakers, has awarded more than $4 million to the children of employees since 1995. The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievements, community involvement, school activities and leadership.