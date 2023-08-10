U.S. Steel plans to start using Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's biggest industrial companies, aims to develop AI-based applications that would drive efficiencies at its iron ore mines. U.S. Steel plans to launch MineMind, which will be rolled out at its Minnesota Ore Operations in Minntac and Keetac.

MineMind would aim to simplify equipment maintenance, providing ideal solutions for mechanical programs. The goal is to save time and money and boost productivity.

“We’ve meaningfully accelerated digitization at U. S. Steel through our work with Google Cloud. Faster repair times, less down time, and more satisfying work for our techs are only some of the many benefits we expect with generative AI,” said David Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel. “I’m thrilled that the U. S. Steel team is a manufacturing leader in this work.”

It's estimated it would let the steelmaker's technicians reduce the amount of time of work orders by 20%, making them more efficient and productive. U.S. Steel maintenance crews for instance could use the tool to help them make truck repairs and order replacement parts.

The AI application supplies references to verified sources to ensure accuracy.

U.S. Steel plans to roll out the AI application in September. It will initially be used with more than 60 haul trucks that move the iron ore that's ultimately fed into Northwest Indiana blast furnaces.

The steelmaker has used machine learning, vision processing and natural language processing at its mines and mills before. However, this will be the first time U.S. Steel has used a generative AI application.

“U. S. Steel is at the forefront of the generative AI adoption cycle,” said Michael Clark, vice president, Google Cloud, North America Regions. “Our innovative work with U. S. Steel to power operational and functional innovation with our advanced generative AI technology has the potential to not only transform manufacturing but adjacent industries — from trends and logistics, to supply chain, sustainability, process automation, and more.”

U. S. Steel, one of the Region's largest employers with mills in Gary and Portage, plans to continue to work with Google Cloud to build more new gen AI applications.