United Auto Workers International President Shawn Fain tossed an automaker's contract proposal in the trash Tuesday during a Facebook Live broadcast with members, saying he was filing it where it belonged.

A total of 37 days remain until the expiration of the current contract covering thousands of Calumet Region auto workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Stamping Plant. The newly elected UAW leadership is taking a more militant stance in seeking pay raises, better benefits and an end to the two-tier system that pays new hires less to do the same work.

"We're making progress, but you deserve to know what some companies are saying about you at the bargaining table," Fain said. "I've been shocked how one company in particular has tried to lowball and undercut us. Just as a reminder, the Big Three automakers made a combined $21 billion in profit just in the first six months of this year. That's on top of the quarter trillion in profits they made in North America over the last decade. The company with the eye-popping profit margins has been Stellantis. Stellantis made a staggering $12.1 billion in profits in the first six months."

Stellantis, the success to Chrysler, did not immediately return a request for comment on its initial contract proposal. The company has said it is not seeking a concessionary agreement.

Fain took exception to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares making $24.8 million in pay in 2022, up 72% from 2019.

"The average Stellantis worker would need to work full-time 365 years to make what he does in just one year," Fain said. "On top of the lavish executive salaries, Stellantis spends billions of their record profits on stock buyback schemes that further enrich the top 1%. Stellantis is rich thanks to the value created by the members of this union. It's our labor that drives the company's success."

But UAW members have been left behind as inflation has eaten into their pay, Fain said.

"Our message to the Big Three automakers is simple and very blunt: record profits equal record contracts," he said. "But apparently, Stellantis isn't listening. Stellantis knows our workers deserve more. They know the public is sick of executives and the 1% making out like bandits while the working class is left further and further behind."

Fain said the company was in fact seeking concessions, including on absenteeism.

"We are the most overworked country in the entire world," he said. "Our members, the workers put in more hours than anyone in the entire world. Our workers worked through COVID. It made people reflect that living in a factory seven days a week, 365 days a year wasn't the most important thing."

Wages haven't kept up with the greatest economic expansion in the country's history, he said.

"Workers are working longer hours. They're working longer than they ever have for less money," Fain said. "Something's got to give. Workers don't have time to do the things that make them whole, whether have hobbies or spend time with family, because their life revolves around work."

The proposed contract includes cutbacks in profit-sharing, health care, 401K contributions, transfer rights based on seniority and vacation time, including when workers can take vacation, Fain said. They've also proposed outsourcing, eliminating caps on temporary workers, forcing members to work overtime and demanding further concessions during the life of the contract.

"The contract being proposed by Stellantis would deepen the divisions in our workplace, not eliminate them," he said. "They would make life harder and more stressful. So UAW family, I'm going to be blunt: Stellantis' proposals are a slap in the face. They're an insult to our members' hard work over the last four years. Our members have worked their (expletive) off in the best of times and the worst of times to provide value for this company. During COVID, UAW members were deemed essential, keeping up the lines and some gave up their lives to keep the lines running. Instead of honoring their sacrifice, management has chosen to spit in our face."

He further objected to proposed mandatory shutdowns, requirements that workers work longer to qualify for vacations and a decrease in notice for changing shift start times.

"I tell you what, brothers and sisters, when we get things like this from the company, everything they're looking for is about concessions," he said. "I'm going to file it in its proper place. That's where it belongs, the trash, because that's what it is."