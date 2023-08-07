United Auto Workers union members at the Lear Corp. plant in Hammond have rejected a proposed contract.

Members of UAW Local 2335 voted 314-18 to reject Lear's contract proposal on Sunday at the Jean Shepherd Community Center in Hammond. Six votes were declared void.

UAW represents approximately 1,000 workers at the Lear seat-making factory in Hammond. It supplies seats to the Chicago Assembly Plant that are used in the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.

Union members expressed concerns that proposed pay raises did not cover cost-of-living increases due to inflation, that the company is making hundreds of billions a year and only executives are benefiting and that they deserve to be rewarded after working at the auto parts factory through the pandemic while company leaders worked from home.

Lear proposed increasing starting wages from $15.50 an hour to $17 an hour and the top wage to $25 after ratification, according to a UAW Local 2335 contract summary. It would increase to $27 an hour by 2026. Workers at the top wage rate would get a bonus of $1,500 plus a 56-cent per hour increase to their wages.

Under the company's proposal, newer hires who are now making between $15.50 an hour and $16 an hour would make $23 an hour by August 2027. Newer hires who are now making $19 an hour would make $27 an hour by August 2028.

The proposal would raise maintenance wages by $2.68 an hour. The starting maintenance wage rate would be $28 an hour. Workers with a journeyman card would see their pay increase to $29.50 an hour upon ratification, reaching up to $34 an hour by 2027.

It would increase eyeglass benefits by $50 for lenses and frames and require that the least senior employees be laid off during any layoffs anticipated to last longer than 20 days. It would also require double time if workers have to work on their day off after already putting in a 40-hour work week.

Lear did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UAW also is negotiating with the Big Three Detroit automakers, seeking better pay and benefits and an end to the two-tier pay system after the big car companies have reaped hundreds of millions in profits so far this year.