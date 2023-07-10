Vanair Manufacturing, one of the large air compressor companies based in Michigan City, plans to expand and create 75 new jobs.

The Michigan City-based company, which was founded in 1972 as a spinoff of Sullair, plans to invest $8.3 million to add 100,000 square feet to its plant at at 10896 West 300 North in Michigan City.

Vanair describes the investment as a "significant milestone" and a reflection of "the company’s commitment to growth and economic revitalization in LaPorte County."

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting expansion project and contribute to the economic development of LaPorte County,” said Vanair CEO Ralph Kokot. “Our company has experienced remarkable growth over the past 15 years, and this expansion will enable us to meet the increasing demand for our products while creating new employment opportunities.”

The company became Vanair in 1984 and is one of Michigan City's big air compressor makers along with Sullair and Sullivan-Palatek.

Led by CEO Ralph Kokot, President Greg Kokot and Chief Financial Officer Bill Anderson, the company has evolved over the years to produce generators, welders, electrified power equipment, battery chargers, battery boosters and engine starters as well.

J. Shoffner of LaPorte is building the new building on Vanair's campus. Vanair plans to add new advanced fabrication equipment when the construction is complete in the fourth quarter.

Vanair now employs 160 people and will increase its payroll by nearly 50%.

“We are proud to be a part of the air compressor hub of the U.S. here in Northwest Indiana,” said Greg Kokot. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts that have put us on the map and allowed our business to thrive. This expansion will allow us to better serve our customers and further contribute to the local economy.”