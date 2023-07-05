The four casinos located in Northwest Indiana likely will not face new competition from the south suburbs for at least 18 more months.

Construction of the Wind Creek Chicago Southland casino straddling Homewood and East Hazel Crest, Illinois, is underway adjacent to Interstate 80/294 at Halsted Street — about six miles west of the Illinois-Indiana state line.

But redevelopment agreements recently approved by the two communities now show an anticipated project completion date of Jan. 1, 2025, in place of initial opening projections of mid-2023 or early 2024.

The agreements also note a January 2025 opening is "approximate" and "may be extended/delayed by the developer."

Wind Creek officials did not respond to a request for comment on the longer timeline. Its website merely indicates the 70,000-square foot casino and 252-room, 16-story hotel, expected to employ up to 800 full-time workers, are "coming soon."

Records show the Illinois Gaming Board on Dec. 8, 2021, selected Wind Creek — a commercial enterprise of the Alabama-based Poarch Band of Creek Indians — to develop the south suburban Cook County casino authorized by the 2019 Illinois General Assembly.

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony for the casino was held last summer. Though only recently has there been any visible, vertical construction at the site.

Once complete, the Wind Creek casino will feature 1,350 slot machines and 56 table games, or about 80% of the capacity of the gaming floor at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, which is located six miles east of the Illinois-Indiana state line adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street in Gary.

The hotel at the south suburban casino is expected to be about the same size as the high-rise hotel at the Ameristar Casino on Lake Michigan in East Chicago.

Wind Creek, which prevailed over competing casino plans submitted by Matteson, Lynwood and Calumet City, opted against opening a temporary casino in the south suburbs while construction is underway.

As a result, the initial competition for Northwest Indiana's casinos from Illinois' gaming expansion binge will come from the temporary Bally's Casino, with 750 slot machines and 50 table games, set to open later this summer or fall at the former Medinah Temple in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Construction has yet to begin on Bally's $1.7 billion permanent casino, entertainment and hotel complex at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in the city's River West neighborhood.

That facility, tentatively scheduled to open in early 2026, will feature some 3,400 slot machines and 173 table games, or approximately twice as many gaming positions as the Hard Rock, along with a 500-room hotel and a 3,000-seat theater, among other amenities.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine