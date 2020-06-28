Businesses branch out onto sidewalks to ease COVID restrictions

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A popular lakefront tourist destination is wide open for business despite lingering fears and restrictions from coronavirus.
The New Buffalo City Council is allowing bars, restaurants and retail stores to temporarily expand on sidewalks and other public spaces
That means tables with seating for customers along with racks of clothing and other products can be outside establishments.
City Manager Dave Richards said the action Wednesday was taken to help businesses hamstrung by COVID-19 restrictions during what’s usually a very busy July 4 period and summer tourism season.
Currently, dine-in service at restaurants and bars in Michigan is restricted to 50% capacity.
The capacity limit is 25% for most retailers in the state.
“If retailers are able to get a little more space outside it’ll make up for the space they’re losing inside and we’re happy we can help them out,” Richards said.
He said the move is also geared to consumers not wanting to venture inside where people gather.
Businesses wishing to take advantage of the opportunity must apply with the city.
Richards said he and the city’s Downtown Development Authority must approve requests.
It shouldn’t take more than a few days to decide each application, he said.
Redamak’s, one of the most popular local restaurants known for its hamburgers since 1975, reopened on Thursday.
Owner Chuck Maroney said he doesn’t anticipate having outdoor seating at least for now.
Maroney said he’s focused on providing the best dine-in experience possible under the social distancing guidelines and curbside service.
“We’re taking it a week at a time. Just trying to make sure we’re getting the food out, good quality, being able to manage people and above all keeping them safe,” he said.
