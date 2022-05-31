Cal City condo fire results in one death, multiple injuries

One resident died and four residents and three firefighters were injured in a fire Monday night in a 312-unit condominium building at 200 Park Ave. in the Park of River Oaks complex.

The Calumet City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the high-rise residential building at 7:01 p.m., according Fire Chief Glen Bachart.

"First-in companies reported heavy fire of a second-floor unit at the rear of the building extending to the seventh floor and roof line area," Bachart said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

He said an adult female resident on the seventh floor died.

"Four residents and three firefighters were transported to local hospitals with non-life threating injuries," Bachart added. "The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout."

Calumet City was assisted by 24 agencies, both fire and EMS, and the Red Cross assisted with temporary housing for displaced residents.

Bachart said the fire is currently under investigation with MABAS 24 — the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System division representing 21 south Cook County departments — and state fire marshal investigators.

