 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Cal City condo fire results in one death, multiple injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
STOCK FIRE ENGINE
Times file

One resident died and four residents and three firefighters were injured in a fire Monday night in a 312-unit condominium building at 200 Park Ave. in the Park of River Oaks complex.

The Calumet City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the high-rise residential building at 7:01 p.m., according Fire Chief Glen Bachart.

"First-in companies reported heavy fire of a second-floor unit at the rear of the building extending to the seventh floor and roof line area," Bachart said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

He said an adult female resident on the seventh floor died. 

"Four residents and three firefighters were transported to local hospitals with non-life threating injuries," Bachart added. "The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout."

Calumet City was assisted by 24 agencies, both fire and EMS, and the Red Cross assisted with temporary housing for displaced residents.

People are also reading…

Bachart said the fire is currently under investigation with MABAS 24 — the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System division representing 21 south Cook County departments — and state fire marshal investigators. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Egypt uncovers 250 coffins with mummies, statues found in Saqqara

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts