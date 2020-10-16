Cal City man discovered asleep at wheel leads Munster cops in pursuit, police say

MUNSTER — A Calumet City man is in custody after he was discovered asleep at the wheel, sped off and later accelerated at a high rate of speed at officers in a parking lot to evade capture, police said.

Munster police identified the suspect as Wayne B. Allen, 47.

Munster police officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the GoLo gas station, 750 Broadmoor, for a report of a man, later identified as Allen, sleeping behind the wheel of a running silver Mercedes, according to a Munster Police Department news release.

Officers attempted to wake Allen, and when he woke, he sped off southbound on Calumet Avenue, ignoring all officers' commands, police said.

At Calumet Avenue and Fran Lin Parkway, Allen turned into the Noodles and Company and Starbucks' business complex. A few bystanders blocked Allen's car in with their own vehicles while he attempted to leave the lot, police said.

Stop sticks were deployed in front of Allen's vehicle. At one point, Allen allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed towards officers and struck the front of an unoccupied Munster squad car.