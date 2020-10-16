 Skip to main content
Cal City man discovered asleep at wheel leads Munster cops in pursuit, police say
Cal City man discovered asleep at wheel leads Munster cops in pursuit, police say

STOCK Police - Munster

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — A Calumet City man is in custody after he was discovered asleep at the wheel, sped off and later accelerated at a high rate of speed at officers in a parking lot to evade capture, police said. 

Munster police identified the suspect as Wayne B. Allen, 47.

Munster police officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the GoLo gas station, 750 Broadmoor, for a report of a man, later identified as Allen, sleeping behind the wheel of a running silver Mercedes, according to a Munster Police Department news release. 

Officers attempted to wake Allen, and when he woke, he sped off southbound on Calumet Avenue, ignoring all officers' commands, police said.

At Calumet Avenue and Fran Lin Parkway, Allen turned into the Noodles and Company and Starbucks' business complex. A few bystanders blocked Allen's car in with their own vehicles while he attempted to leave the lot, police said. 

Stop sticks were deployed in front of Allen's vehicle. At one point, Allen allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed towards officers and struck the front of an unoccupied Munster squad car.

Allen then fled southbound in his car on Calumet Avenue to 77th Avenue in the area of St. John and Dyer. He then allegedly went east to U.S. 41, and then back north into Hammond. Additional stop sticks were successfully deployed and all of the vehicle’s tires were disabled.

"Eventually the suspect vehicle came south on Hohman Avenue back into Munster and was eventually stopped and the driver was taken into custody," Munster police said. 

Allen was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The case will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office for possible charges. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

