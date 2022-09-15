Calendar of events

Portage Township YMCA holds annual Turkey Trot

PORTAGE —The Portage Township YMCA holds its annual Turkey Trot Nov. 24.

The trot is a competitive and professionally timed 5K walk or run with a Free Kids 1K Fun Run.

Races begin at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and typically wrap up with race awards by 11 a.m.

Registration for the race can be found online only, at www.runsignup.com. Race registrations through Nov. 1 will be guaranteed a long-sleeve commemorative shirt and custom finisher medal.

As an added bonus, Turkey Trot race participants ages 6 & up can add on the couch-to-course 5K Training Group. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. weekly on Saturday mornings beginning Oct. 1.

Proceeds from the race typically support the Portage Township YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign that is used to scholarship families of all types and make membership and programming affordable for all.

However, this year’s Turkey Trot comes with a twist if you choose. Making the most out of itsr capital campaign, #POOLFORPORTAGE, this year the Y is offering both an individual and team fundraising option which will not only earn the campaigner a free race registration after $100 in raised donations, but proceeds from this option will support the pool campaign, putting the Portage Township YMCA one step closer to their 6.3 million dollar goal.

Aside from being a “gym,” the Portage Township Y also offers before and after school child care, preschool, free food program year-round, cooking classes, a blood pressure self-monitoring class in addition to swim lessons and other programming.

For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact BMendoza@ymcaofportage.org. To learn more about the Portage Township YMCA visit www.ymcaofportage.org.

Portage clubs host Veterans Appreciation Dinner

PORTAGE — The Exchange Club of Portage and Kiwanis Club of Portage are hosting a Veterans Appreciation Dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage.

The event includes dinner, music and guest speakers. Wolfgang will provide the entertainment.

Veterans are invited free of charge and will receive a free gift. Tickets for others are $25 each. There will be a cash bar.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the evening's events.

Tickets are available from any Portage Exchange Club or Kiwanis member. Veterans may also register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-appreciation-celebration-tickets-344350269927. Veterans use promo code "Veteran" for a free ticket. The deadline to order tickets is Oct. 21

Call Debbie Podgorski for more information, tickets or to sponsor the event at 219-742-7527 or email her at debpodyogi1@yahoo.com