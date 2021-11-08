Calendar of events

Portage hosts Christmas Craft Show

PORTAGE — More than 70 vendors will be in attendance at the Portage Parks Department's annual two-day craft show Dec. 4 and 5 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the Oakwood and Sycamore halls of Woodland Park. Santa will be present from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Bring your own camera for a free photograph.

There is no admission to the annual craft show, but visitors are asked to bring an item to donate to the Portage Township Food Pantry.

Very Merry Christmas Market planned

The sights and sounds of Christmas will be in the air at the upcoming “A Very Merry Christmas Market” Nov. 20 at the Michigan City LaPorte Tourism Bureau.

The market runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Christmas music and refreshments will be offered while visitors browse through the unique gifts created by artists from the Michigan City Art League and Land of Lakes Art Alliance. There will be a variety of items available, including ornaments, jewelry, clothing and artwork. Some gifts can be personalized upon request. Some artists may also take commissions for custom artwork

For more information call Dale Cooper at 219-872-5055, ext. 317. The Visitor Center is located at 4073 S. Franklin St., Michigan City.

