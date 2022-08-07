 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar of events

  • 0

St. John Bosco Parish hosts picnic.

HAMMOND — St. John Bosco Parish holds its picnic from noon to 5 p,m, Aug. 21 at the church grounds, 171 Street, East of Columbia Ave., Hammond

It offers a variety of food, Polish, Mexican and American desserts, roasted corn, soda, beer and wine coolers.

Bingo is played in an air-conditioned building from 1-4 p.m. and there are games for kids, raffles and eight shaded picnic tables.

There is no admission charge. Entertainment is free and includes the Take Five Polka Band from noon-3 p.m. and a DJ from 3-5 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs. Fees will be charged for everything else.

For more information, call 219-844-9027

Car show fundraiser benefits Portage Chamber

PORTAGE — Rittenhouse Village, Portage and the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce host the annual car show fundraiser Aug. 11.

It runs from 4-7 p.m. at Rittenhouse Village, 6235 Sterling Creek Road Portage.

The event includes vintage cars, music, entertainment by  Joe Zirconia, refreshments, raffles, prizes and Rittenhouse Senior Living.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce which will in turn donate a portion of the proceeds to a Rittenhouse charity of choice, Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.

Awards will be presented for People’s Choice entries, Resident Choice, and Chamber Choice.

Entry fee is $20 per vehicle. Questions? Call Rittenhouse Senior Living at 219-764-2900.

