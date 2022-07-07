Calendar of events

Service helps adults earn high school diplomas

MERRILLVILLE — Those looking to obtain their high school equivalency credentials should take note of the next test dates.

Test dates are July 26 and 27; registration deadline is July 21.

Merrillville Adult Education, located in Merrillville High School, helps to prepare individuals to complete the HiSET exam. MAE’s free preparation classes are designed for students to go from their current knowledge to a point where passing the HiSET the first time is a reasonable goal.

Instruction is available Mondays through Thursdays. Preparation classes are not required prior to taking the HiSET.

Other upcoming HiSET test dates include: Aug. 9 and 10, registration deadline Aug. 4; Aug. 23 and 24, registration deadline Aug. 18; Sept. 6 and 7, registration deadline Sept. 1; Oct. 4 and 5, registration deadline Sept. 29; Oct. 18 and 19, registration deadline Oct. 13; Nov. 1 and 2, registration deadline Oct. 27; Nov. 15 and 16, registration deadline Nov. 10; Nov. 29 and 30, registration deadline Nov. 22; Dec. 13 and 14, registration deadline Dec. 8.

To register for a testing date or for more information, contact the Adult Education Office sgreen@mvsc.k12.in.us or 219-650-5318.

Medical center auxiliary hosts fundraiser

HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary invites the public to The Nutman Co. sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15.

The fundraiser features a variety of nuts, candies, snack mixes and chocolates.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Auxiliary in support of the 2023 Scholarship Fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.

The Nutman Co. sale will be held in Conference Room 3 & 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave., in Hobart. For further information, call 219-947-6011.