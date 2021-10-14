Calendar of events

The play will be presented in Merrillville High School's Reinhart Auditorium, entrance M, at the back of the school.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4 through 6, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.

"The Rose and the Rime" is about young Rose, who lives a peaceful life in her tiny wintry town of Radio Falls. One day when Rose asks her Uncle Roger the truth of what happened to her parents, she learns there’s more to the history of Radio Falls than she could have ever realized.

The Midwestern fairy tale was written by Nathan Allen, Chris Mathews and Jake Minton.

For more information, visit the Merrillville Community School Corp. website, www.mvsc.k12.in.us.

Lakeshore Classic Corporate returns

GARY — The 13th Annual Lakeshore Classic Corporate luncheon is back after an absence last year due to COVID-19.

The guest speaker at the Nov. 23 event is Winston Garland, a former Gary Roosevelt star, Southwest Missouri State University Hall of Famer and NBA veteran.