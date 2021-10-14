Calendar of events

Lake County GOP Women's Club meets
SCHERERVILLE — The Lake County Republican Women's Club meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at St. John Township Center, 1515 W. U.S. 30.
The guest speaker is state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point.
Olthoff will give an update on Indiana state affairs, redistricting and legislative information.
Future meetings include Nov. 18, when Leann Angerman, assistant director of the Lake County Voter's Registration Bureau, and Monica Kozlowski, National Federation of Republican Women Executive Board Member at-large, will speak on "Why Charters?"
Speakers at the Dec. 9 meeting are Jennifer Ruth Green, who will talk about freedom, and District 1 Director Victoria Gresham, who will present a program.
All interested people may attend any meetings.
Membership dues of $40 for the coming year will be accepted.
Those with questions can call 219-333-6171 or go to :LCRW@LakeCountyRW.org
Merrillville High thespians present fairy tale
MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville High School thespians will open the year with "Rose and The Rime."
The play will be presented in Merrillville High School's Reinhart Auditorium, entrance M, at the back of the school.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4 through 6, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.
"The Rose and the Rime" is about young Rose, who lives a peaceful life in her tiny wintry town of Radio Falls. One day when Rose asks her Uncle Roger the truth of what happened to her parents, she learns there’s more to the history of Radio Falls than she could have ever realized.
The Midwestern fairy tale was written by Nathan Allen, Chris Mathews and Jake Minton.
For more information, visit the Merrillville Community School Corp. website, www.mvsc.k12.in.us.
Lakeshore Classic Corporate returns
GARY — The 13th Annual Lakeshore Classic Corporate luncheon is back after an absence last year due to COVID-19.
The guest speaker at the Nov. 23 event is Winston Garland, a former Gary Roosevelt star, Southwest Missouri State University Hall of Famer and NBA veteran.
The luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Council Oak Steak House, 5400 W. 29th Ave.
Garland was selected in the 1987 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He played for a few other NBA teams during his stellar NBA career.
Garland also served as the head boys' basketball coach at Gary West Side High School.
He is also the father of Darius Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and who is currently the point guard with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For information on tickets, vendors and advertising contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce at 219-885-7407 or 219-746-6339