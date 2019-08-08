NICK hosts Great Gold Rush Race Sept. 8
SCHERERVILLE — The NICK Foundation, or Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids, holds its first 5K run and 3K walk Sept. 8 at Reader Park in Schererville.
Participants are asked to check in by 11:30 a.m.; the run starts at noon. They're also asked to wear gold in honor of the Great Gold Rush Race. All runners and walkers will receive medals.
The race is followed by a festival in the park, which includes live music, food, auctions, games for the whole family, balloon art and face painting.
Businesses which might want to sponsor the events should fill out a sponsorship form and either email or call NICK. Those who'd like to donate an items should call 219-351-5129 or email info@nwicancerkids.org and arrangements will be made for pickup.
East Chicago dedicates street
EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago will dedicate a portion of Alexander Avenue in honor of the owners of Hinton & Williams Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Aug. 18.
The 148th, 149, and 150th blocks of Alexander will
be renamed Hinton & Williams Avenue in honor of Robbie Hinton and John Williams Sr. for their 83 years of continued business in the city.
"It is truly an amazing accomplishment to be in business this long," Mayor Anthony Copeland said. "I am humbled by the longevity of their business and I thank them for staying the course and believing in our city."
East Chicago Councilwoman Brenda Walker sponsored an ordinance in March to dedicate the street.
Alliance plans flea market Sept. 29
VALPARAISO — The Northwest Indiana African American Alliance hosts its annual flea market Sept. 29 at the David Butterfield Pavilion in Valparaiso.
It runs from 11 a.m-6 p.m. and features live entertainment, food and raffles. The alliance is looking fro vendors and shoppers.
Vendor table measure 30-by-70, or 6 feet, are $50. Prospective vendors are asked to visit nwiaaa.org for an application or emailing nwiaaa2013@yahoo.com