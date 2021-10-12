Calendar of events

Chambers host Network Night

VALPARAISO — The Valpo, Duneland, and Portage Chambers of Commerce host their annual Chamber Network Night Oct. 21.

It runs from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road. This networking event is free to attend.

About 1,000 professionals are expected to attend this year’s business to business networking event showcasing the innovative businesses in Porter County.

More than 100 exhibitors will be in one spot to introduce their newest and greatest products and services. Chamber Network Night is dedicated to discovering solutions to business needs, generating high-quality leads, learning from the brightest and networking with the best.

Through their donations, our sponsors continue to show their support of business and economic development in Porter County and have laid the groundwork for numerous stories of achievement.