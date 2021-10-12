Calendar of events

Chambers host Network Night
VALPARAISO — The Valpo, Duneland, and Portage Chambers of Commerce host their annual Chamber Network Night Oct. 21.
It runs from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road. This networking event is free to attend.
About 1,000 professionals are expected to attend this year’s business to business networking event showcasing the innovative businesses in Porter County.
More than 100 exhibitors will be in one spot to introduce their newest and greatest products and services. Chamber Network Night is dedicated to discovering solutions to business needs, generating high-quality leads, learning from the brightest and networking with the best.
Through their donations, our sponsors continue to show their support of business and economic development in Porter County and have laid the groundwork for numerous stories of achievement.
Grand Sponsor for the event is NITCO. Additional sponsors include 1st Source Bank, Anton Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Blachly Tabor Bozik & Hartman, Blue Chip Casino, BMO Harris Bank, Burke Costanza & Carberry, Centier Bank, CLH CPA & Consultants, Comcast Business, First Merchants Bank, Franklin Pest Solutions, General Insurance Services, Genetos Lane & Buitendorp, Golden Tech, Hightower Great Lakes, Hoeppner Wagner & Evans, Horizon Bank, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Ivy Tech Community College, Kankakee Valley REMC, Kotys Wealth Professionals, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, Northwest Health, Ogletree Deakins, Peoples Bank, Purdue University Northwest, Realty Executive Premier, Regional Federal Credit Union, Shive-Hattery, St. Mary Medical Center, Teachers Credit Union, The Lakes of Valparaiso, and We Create Media.
For more information contact: Kurt Gillins, Valpo Chamber, kurt@valpochamber.org, 219-462-1105.
Drive-through COVID testing available
PORTAGE — The Portage Township Trustee’s office, in cooperation with the Porter County Health Department, has partnered with a third-party testing facility to offer PCR COVID-19 testing at its Airport Road office, 3484 Airport Road, Portage.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
It is a drive-up testing site. No appointments are necessary. Results will be available by 5 p.m. the day after testing. Results will be provided via email.
There is no cost for this service. Tests are available to anyone in need. Testing is provided by Gravity Diagnostics.