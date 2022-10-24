Calendar of events

Medical center seeks volunteers

HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others.

Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.

For more information, contact the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011. All safety protocols are being observed, and masks will be provided as needed.

Marian Catholic hosts open house

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Marian Catholic High School is hosting an open house and a shadow day in the coming weeks.

The open house is from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6.It provides potential students and their families with an opportunity to meet the principal, teachers and other school leaders; tour Marian Catholic’s state-of-the-art campus; and receive information about financial aid and enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.

For more information about the Catholic High School Entrance Exam on Saturday, Dec. 3, and enrolling at Marian Catholic High School, visit the admissions website at www.marianchs.com/admissions. Send an email to the admissions team at tdecarlo@marianchs.com or call the school at 708-755-7565.

Museum hosts trick-or-treat outing

LAPORTE — The LaPorte Historical Museum hosts a trick-or-treat outing from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 2405 Indiana Ave, Suite 1, in LaPorte.

The museum will have special period rooms, where a Pioneer, a Victorian-era person and Midcentury Madame will be handing out treats.