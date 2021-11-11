Calendar of events

Love Lights ceremony scheduled Dec. 5
MICHIGAN CITY, — The annual Love Lights Tree Blessing on Dec. 5, at Franciscan Health Michigan City offers the opportunity to honor a loved one while supporting the community.
This year’s ceremony, Love Lights Shine Again, will take place beginning at 4 p.m. in the hospital lobby. This annual event allows community members to honor loved ones during the holiday season. Families make $3 donations, which benefit Franciscan Health Michigan City’s mission and community outreach activities.
The ceremony will begin with special music at 4 p.m., followed by prayers and Christmas carols at 5 p.m. It culminates with the lighting of the Love Lights.
For more information, or to complete a form to honor a loved one, contact Jeremiah Mellen at Jeremiah.Mellen@franciscanalliance.org or 219-877-1421. Forms are due by Dec. 1.
Bible Harvest Festival
MICHIGAN CITY — The annual Bible Harvest Festival returns to Temple Missionary Baptist Church Nov. 20.
It runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 2725 Wabash St.
All ages are welcome to attend this fall event. Attendees can expect to learn more about God's word and enjoy fellowshipping with each other through a special message, Bible Trivia contest, Chili Cook-Off, photo booth, cake walk, and more.
A Family & Friends Day follows at 11 a.m. Nov. 21. The special invitation is extended to family, friends, former members, visitors and the entire community.
For more information about the Bible Harvest Festival or Family & Friends Day, visit www.templembc.org/events, or look up our event on the “Temple Missionary Baptist Church” (templembchurch) Facebook page.