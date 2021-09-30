Calendar of events

Partnership hosts Light Up the Gourds!
PORTAGE — For the second year, the Portage Events Partnership (PEP) is hosting Light Up the Gourds! event, a walking illuminated pumpkin trail.
It's from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at Imagination Glen Park, located at the intersection of Portage Avenue and McCool Road. There is a $5 per car entry fee for the event.
This year's event will be a walk-through paved trail.
Businesses, service groups, nonprofits and others have been invited to participate by creating original scenes which will be highlighted along the trail.
Seventy-five percent of each display will be made up of natural pumpkins or other fall gourds.
The event will be family-friendly in nature.
Pumpkins must be illuminated by battery-powered lighting, glow sticks or other means.
For more information, call 219-762-5425 or email nlaboy@portage-in.com
Dodgeball tourney benefits NICK Foundation
CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. hosts its third charity dodgeball tournament Nov. 6 at the Sparta Dome.
All proceeds benefit the NICK Foundation.
Patrons will be able to watch more than 200 local first responders, elected officials, and local businesses play dodgeball to help raise money for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.
The benefit opens at 4 p.m. with the presentation of the nation's colors at the dome, 1355 E. North St.
A silent auction that's part of the benefit ends at about 8 p.m. Some of the items up for bid include raffle prizes which include items such as gift cards, baskets, Chicago sporting event tickets, and much more
Admission tickets may be purchased before the event at the Crown Point Fire Station at only $5 a ticket or online at Eventbrite.
Alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase as well as food. For more information on the event, visit the department's Facebook page or reach out on Facebook. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well.