Calendar of events

All proceeds benefit the NICK Foundation.

Patrons will be able to watch more than 200 local first responders, elected officials, and local businesses play dodgeball to help raise money for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.

The benefit opens at 4 p.m. with the presentation of the nation's colors at the dome, 1355 E. North St.

A silent auction that's part of the benefit ends at about 8 p.m. Some of the items up for bid include raffle prizes which include items such as gift cards, baskets, Chicago sporting event tickets, and much more

Admission tickets may be purchased before the event at the Crown Point Fire Station at only $5 a ticket or online at Eventbrite.

Alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase as well as food. For more information on the event, visit the department's Facebook page or reach out on Facebook. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

