Calendar of events

New exhibit opens at Chesterton Art Center

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center hosts an exhibit titled, "Dunes, Lagoons, and More" by painter Ginny Takacs through the month of July.

An exhibit reception is from 6-8 p.m. July 17 at the center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. For more information about classes or events at the Art Center, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.

NWI Parkinsons holds rummage sale

HIGHLAND — NWI Parkinsons holds its first parking lot sale to benefit Parkinsons Disease July 16-18.

The sale runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is in the rear parking lot of the building at 2927 Jewett St., Highland. Items will be displayed under canopies.

The sale of used and gently-used items includes but is not limited to electronics, televisions, kitchen appliances, furniture, artwork, clothing for children and women, accessories, luggage, toys and bicycles.

All proceeds will go to the Parkinsons Building and Maintenance Fund and Parkinsons activities.

