Calendar of events

Tickets to the outing can be purchased online at bnigolf100.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $50.

A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2011 or later. Registration is open until July13, and sponsorships are also available.

In addition to the golf outing, the day will include the Centennial Helicopter Ball Drop, also at Innsbrook Country Club. The inaugural fundraiser will benefit BNI as part of the school’s 100th year celebration.

Participants can purchase a numbered golf ball for $25, or five for $100, by mailing payment and entry form to BNI. Entry forms are available to download at www.bishopnoll.org/centennial-ball-drop or can be picked up at BNI’s main office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, at Innsbrook’s golf pro shop, or at The Kube Sports Complex in Hammond. They also can be requested by emailing advancement@bishopnoll.org.