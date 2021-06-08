Calendar of events

Ivy Tech offers walk-in COVID vaccines Thursday.
Community College will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday.
Individuals who receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop provided by the college. Winners in the laptop drawing will be able to choose between a Mac or PC.
All 19 Ivy Tech campuses throughout the state will host clinic sites and vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis as supply is limited.
Ivy Tech is hosting clinics in an effort to help increase vaccination rates through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Education and Walmart pharmacy. The vaccine offered will vary throughout the state. A state issued ID will be required at all campus locations to receive the vaccine.
For more information, visit IvyTech.edu/coronavirus.
Bishop Noll hosts golf outing July 19
HAMMOND —Registration is currently open for the Bishop Noll Institute golf outing, which will benefit student scholars.
This year’s outing is July 19 at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville.
Bishop Noll is celebrating its 100th anniversary of educating Region high schoolers in mind, body and soul. The school was founded in 1921 by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and continues to remain on the forefront of education, recently named Best Private High School in the Region by The Times readers.
Tickets to the outing can be purchased online at bnigolf100.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $50.
A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2011 or later. Registration is open until July13, and sponsorships are also available.
In addition to the golf outing, the day will include the Centennial Helicopter Ball Drop, also at Innsbrook Country Club. The inaugural fundraiser will benefit BNI as part of the school’s 100th year celebration.
Participants can purchase a numbered golf ball for $25, or five for $100, by mailing payment and entry form to BNI. Entry forms are available to download at www.bishopnoll.org/centennial-ball-drop or can be picked up at BNI’s main office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, at Innsbrook’s golf pro shop, or at The Kube Sports Complex in Hammond. They also can be requested by emailing advancement@bishopnoll.org.
The balls will be dropped over the target that will include a flagstick, or pin, in the center. The 10 golf balls settling closest to the pin will win cash prizes and are eligible for a $100,000 grand prize. See full contest rules at www.bishopnoll.org/centennial-ball-drop. Sales will close at 10:30 a.m. July 19 or when the 1921st ball is sold, whichever comes first.
Indiana gaming regulations prohibit the purchase of raffle tickets (or, in this case, golf balls) with a credit card.
For more information on sponsorships or registration, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1005.