Calendar of events

Breast cancer awareness walk-a-thon planned

HAMMOND —The Woodland Child Development Center hosts a breast cancer awareness walk-a-thon Friday at Dowling Park.

It steps off at 10 a.m. at the park, 3025 John F, J.F. Mahoney Drive in Hammond.

There will be vendors, resources, music, CPR Fitness Pre-walk warm-up and healthy food options. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.

Love, Jessica Inc. hosts 5K Race for a Cause

HAMMOND — The nonprofit group Love, Jessica Inc. hosts its annual 5K Run for a Cause event Saturday at Wolf Lake Pavilion.

The group raises money to help pay medical and funeral expenses for families who have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Jennifer Jara, president and founder of the group, launched the program on July 1, 2020 after her first daughter was stillborn. Since then, it has been able to pay for more than $75,000 in medical and funeral bills for 165 families in 39 states.

Saturday's event include a 5K run/walk and a 1K Kids Dash. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the Kids 1K Dash at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, check the website a www.love-jessica.org.

Portage Parks hosts Haunted Hayride

PORTAGE — The Portage Parks Department hosts its annual Haunted Hayride from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 20, 21 and 22 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.

Participants will ride a wagon along a winding trail through the park, passing various scenes guaranteed to spook and delight. The ride is not recommended for children ages 3 and under.

The cost is $4 per person.

Concessions will be available for cash purchase only. The food truck court will open at 6 p.m. A face painter will also be available.

This is a highly attended event. The line will close early if needed. Please check the park's Facebook event page for updates regarding line closure and possible weather issues during the event.