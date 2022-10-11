 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Calendar of events

  • Updated
  • 0

Breast cancer awareness walk-a-thon planned

HAMMOND —The Woodland Child Development Center hosts a breast cancer awareness walk-a-thon Friday at Dowling Park.

It steps off at 10 a.m. at the park, 3025 John F, J.F. Mahoney Drive in Hammond.

There will be vendors, resources, music, CPR Fitness Pre-walk warm-up and healthy food options. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.

Love, Jessica Inc. hosts 5K Race for a Cause

HAMMOND — The nonprofit group Love, Jessica Inc. hosts its annual 5K Run for a Cause event Saturday at Wolf Lake Pavilion.

The group raises money to help pay medical and funeral expenses for families who have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Jennifer Jara, president and founder of the group, launched the program on July 1, 2020 after her first daughter was stillborn. Since then, it has been able to pay for more than $75,000 in medical and funeral bills for 165  families in 39 states. 

People are also reading…

Saturday's event include a 5K run/walk and a 1K Kids Dash. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the Kids 1K Dash at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, check the website a www.love-jessica.org.

Portage Parks hosts Haunted Hayride 

PORTAGE — The Portage Parks Department hosts its annual Haunted Hayride from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 20, 21 and 22 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.

Participants will ride a wagon along a winding trail through the park, passing various scenes guaranteed to spook and delight. The ride is not recommended for children ages 3 and under.

The cost is $4 per person.

Concessions will be available for cash purchase only. The food truck court will open at 6 p.m. A face painter will also be available.

This is a highly attended event. The line will close early if needed. Please check the park's Facebook event page for updates regarding line closure and possible weather issues during the event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big gift will have big impact in Porter County

Big gift will have big impact in Porter County

Jewell died in July 2021, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. He left a staggering $12.5 million bequest to the Porter County Community Foundation, the largest  in that nonprofit’s history.

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

The defendants are accused of delivering the drugs that killed Gerardo P. Alcantar, 40, of Calumet Township, on Aug. 7. One of the men also is charged with stealing Alcantar's wallet.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel confirms 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts