Calendar of events

St. Bridget Church hosts fundraiser

HOBART — St. Anne's Confraternity hosts a parish-wide rummage sale Friday and Saturday at St. Bridget Catholic church, 107 Main St., Hobart.

It runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and features a variety of items. Admission is free.

Portage clubs host Veterans Appreciation Dinner

PORTAGE — The Exchange Club of Portage and Kiwanis Club of Portage are hosting a Veterans Appreciation Dinner from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage.

The event includes dinner, music and guest speakers. Wolfgang will provide the entertainment.

Veterans are invited free of charge and will receive a free gift. Tickets for others are $25 each. There will be a cash bar.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the evening's events.

Tickets are available from any Portage Exchange Club or Kiwanis member. Veterans may also register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-appreciation-celebration-tickets-344350269927. Veterans use promo code "Veteran" for a free ticket. The deadline to order tickets is Oct. 21

Call Debbie Podgorski for more information, tickets or to sponsor the event at 219-742-7527 or email her at debpodyogi1@yahoo.com

Portage Parks host Harvest Festival Oct. 1

PORTAGE — Music, food, crafters, a movie and special guests round out the entertainment at this year's Harvest Festival at Founders Square.

Hosted by the Portage Parks Department, the festival will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 1.

Food vendors and crafters will be at the festival throughout the day. Pony rides are available from noon to 6 p.m. for$6 per ride.

The Sanderson Sisters of "Hocus Pocus" fame will be available for photo opportunities from 3-4 p.m., with a special showing of "Hocus Pocus" at dusk.

Music will include Good Time Cloggers from 11 a.m.-noon; In Frequency from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.; Chicken Dolphin Band from 3- 5 p.m. and For Pete's Sake from 5:30 p.m.-to 7 p.m.

For additional information or vendor information, contact Amy Armstrong at aarmstrong@portage-in.com.

Church plans concert, reception

HAMMOND — First Presbyterian Church hosts its fall concert and reception at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the church, 6021 Hohman Ave., Hammond.

It features local musicians. A reception follow immediately. A monetary and nonperishable food free-will offering will be taken and forwarded to a local charitable organization.

For more information, call 219-931-2174.