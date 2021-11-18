Calendar of events

Hammond hosts holiday craft, vendor show
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the city of Hammond celebrate the holidays with a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Hammond Sportsplex.
Kringle’s Craft Show will take place on the indoor artificial turf soccer field where guests can browse and purchase items from 71 different vendors.
Admission to the first holiday craft show at the Sportsplex is free.
Santa will be on hand from 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to hear Christmas wishes and take pictures. Those photos are free, so guests should bring their own cameras.
The vendors offer a variety of goods and services, including massages, free health screenings, handmade soaps and body products, home decor, jewelry, ornaments and more.
Masks are not required to attend this event, but are welcomed.
For more information on the Kringle’s Craft Show, contact the Hammond Sportsplex at 219-853-7660 or visit www.gohammond.com. For direct questions regarding the event, contact Selina at baezs@gohammond.com.
Holiday fundraiser set for St. Jude House
CROWN POINT —Heather Budzowski, an independent consultant with Usborne Books & More, has set up a holiday fundraiser to benefit St. Jude House for the holidays.
Usborne Books & More distributes books through thousands of independent consultants who sell directly to the consumer via home shows, direct sales, book fairs, and websites
From now through Nov. 27, Budzowski will match donations 50% to provide St. Jude House with books, games and puzzles. The fundraiser link is https://fundrazr.com/stjudehouse
St. Elijah holds Christmas bake sale
MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church holds its annual Christmas bake sale Dec. 22 and 23.
All goods are homemade and include apple, cherry and cheese strudels, nut rolls, cookies and more.
The sale is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. the St. Elijah Serbian-American Hall, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville.
To pre-order, contact playitagain31@outlook.com or Stelijahkolo@gmail.commailto:Stelijahkolo@gmail.com or phone 219-942-9762
Knights of Columbus sell Christmas trees
MUNSTER — The Msgr. Weis Council #10596 Knights of Columbus hold their annual Christmas tree and wreath sale beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 26.
Trees are located in the southeast corner back lot of the St. Thomas More Church complex, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
The council is selling Fraser Firs and Black Hill Spruce. The Frasers are just shy of 7 feet tall; the Black Hills are just about 8 feet tall. The trees are set up in blocks for easy viewing.
Wreaths with bows come in 12 or 16 inch rings. There are also three 3-ring wreaths, plain or decorated. Garland roping is sold by the foot.
Tree and wreath stands are also available for purchase.