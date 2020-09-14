Calendar of events

Bishop Noll benefit concert scheduled
HAMMOND — The Adam Gawlikowski & Friends Benefit Concert for Bishop Noll will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Highland Main Square Gazebo, 3001 Ridge Road.
The concert, originally scheduled to be held in April at Bishop Noll, will be held outdoors. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Those who purchase tickets for $20 at bishopnoll.org/benefit-concert will be able to locate in roped-off, front-of-stage, socially distanced spaces. Those tickets are available through Sept. 18.
For other seating, a freewill offering will be collected.
Gawlikowski, a 1960 Bishop Noll High School grad, will be joined by David Herr, former Bishop Noll choir director; the Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle, associate pastor at Our Lady of Grace and St. James parishes in Highland; George Buck, BNI '72 and a teacher at St. John the Baptist in Robertsdale; Mark Frederick, longtime touring guitar and bass player; and Renee Arnold, a floutist who has performed with numerous ensembles and orchestras in North America and Italy.
Bishop Noll is currently celebrating its 100th school year, which will culminate with a Forever Noll Centennial Gala next year - Sept. 16, 2021 - the day the school first opened its doors.
Munster Band Backers host blood drives
MUNSTER — The Munster Band Backers host two blood drives this month in conjunction with the Versiti Highland Donor Center.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25, the Versiti motor coach will be in the Port d’Leau Plaza near their center at 2126 45th St.
All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Walk-ins are welcome but registration is highly recommended. To register for the Sept. 18 event, click here: https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5588356%c2%a0
To register for the Sept. 25 event, click here: https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5588357
There is a severe blood shortage in the Region, especially for blood type O and type A.
Minimum age donation is 16 with parental consent. Donors 17 and older do not need parental consent.
