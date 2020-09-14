Calendar of events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bishop Noll benefit concert scheduled

HAMMOND — The Adam Gawlikowski & Friends Benefit Concert for Bishop Noll will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Highland Main Square Gazebo, 3001 Ridge Road.

The concert, originally scheduled to be held in April at Bishop Noll, will be held outdoors. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

Those who purchase tickets for $20 at bishopnoll.org/benefit-concert will be able to locate in roped-off, front-of-stage, socially distanced spaces. Those tickets are available through Sept. 18.

For other seating, a freewill offering will be collected.

Gawlikowski, a 1960 Bishop Noll High School grad, will be joined by David Herr, former Bishop Noll choir director; the Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle, associate pastor at Our Lady of Grace and St. James parishes in Highland; George Buck, BNI '72 and a teacher at St. John the Baptist in Robertsdale; Mark Frederick, longtime touring guitar and bass player; and Renee Arnold, a floutist who has performed with numerous ensembles and orchestras in North America and Italy.