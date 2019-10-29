Duneland Ski Club offers discounted memberships
VALPARAISO —Duneland Ski Club is offering half-price memberships Nov. 9 and 10 at the Slide Shop at the Pines Ski Area, 674 N. Meridian (south of U.S. 6), Valparaiso.
Special half-price memberships will be offered to skiers and snowboarders only on those dates; regular single membership is $30 and couples are $35. Discounts for families with children are also available. The Slide Shop will be open for business and Duneland members will be on hand to talk to interested skiers Nov. 9 and 10.
A full schedule of western and weekend ski trips has been set up. Western ski trips planned include Jackson Hole, Wyoming;Big Sky, Montana; and Whitefish, Montana. Also, weekend bus trips are planned to Whitecap, Wisconsin; Indianhead and Blackjack, Michigan; and Boyne Highlands, Michigan. Drive-up trips are also planned.
Duneland Ski Club of Northwest Indiana holds meetings at 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 7:30 pm at The Gary Sportsmen’s Club, 10101 Madison St., Crown Point.
More information, including a membership application, can be found on the Duneland website (SkiDuneland.com) or by emailing the president at kimmyhart39@icloud.com or SKIBILLL@aol.com (three “Ls”). Phone numbers are Kim Zajicek, 219-242-9136, and Bill Leavitt, 219-789-5610.
Duneland Ski Club is a member of the Chicago Metropolitan Ski Council and the Indiana Ski Council.
Shipwreck program presented at National Park
PORTER — If you're in to stories about Great Lakes shipwrecks, check out a program Nov. 2 at the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center.
Join a ranger from 1-3 p.m. for the “Great Lakes Gales” program that will focus on what makes the storms so treacherous in the month of November and the historic shipwrecks of the Great Lakes. There are approximately 6,000 shipwrecks throughout Lake Michigan and many were never located. However, some wrecks, like that of the JD Marshall, are located nearby.
Local musician Jim Nelson, who specializes in American folk music, will sing about the Great Lakes shipwrecks and gales.
Take a hike through National Park’s Miller Woods
GARY — Join a ranger for a hike through the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Miller Woods from 1:30-3:30 p.m. ever Sunday in November.
The hikes start from at Paul H. Douglas Cente and follow that trail which features varied habitats including globally rare black oak savanna, interdunal pannes, wetlands, and towering sand dunes that offer incredible views of Lake Michigan and Chicago. The hike could be as long as three miles with a stop at the lakefront. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and insect repellent.
The Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education is located in the western portion of the national park at 100 N. Lake St., about one mile north of U.S. 12 in the Miller neighborhood of Gary. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit the website at www.nps.gov/indu and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS. www.nps.gov
PNW stages interactive diversity event Nov. 11
HAMMOND —Purdue University Northwest offers a unique, interactive play celebrating diversity, “The Defamation Experience,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 11.
This is rescheduled from the original Oct. 21 date due to a power outage that affected the campus on that date.
The show will take place in Alumni Hall in the Student Union & Library, 2233 173rd St. on the Hammond Campus. It is free and open to the public.
“The Defamation Experience” is a two-hour interactive courtroom drama played out by the actors of Canamac Productions where race, class, religion, and gender collide. The event will feature a play, a deliberation where the audience members determine the outcome of the trial, and a post-show discussion as well as light refreshments after the performance. The premise of the play is a civil suit that puts prejudices and assumptions under a powerful lens, and encourages self-examination as the audience moves through the process with the actors.
“We hope to generate honest and meaningful dialogue that will go beyond this event and readily incorporate issues of diversity and inclusion into everyday conversations, pedagogy and business practices,” said Linda Knox, Executive Director in the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at PNW, which is sponsoring the event.
For more information, contact the PNW Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at 219-989-2163. To request a disability related accommodation for the event, please contact the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at edi@pnw.edu or by phone at 219-989-2163 or 219-785-5545.
Program caters to parents, toddlers
GARY —Parents and toddlers are invited to participate in our fun Nature Tots program at the Indiana Dunes National Park's Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 13.
The free Nature Tots program is led by a park ranger and is designed for children ages 2 to 4. Youngsters will learn about nature through storytelling, crafts and outdoor play. A ranger-led hike and time in the adjacent nature play zone, weather permitting, will be part of the two-hour program.
Pre-register by calling the Paul H. Douglas Center at (219) 395-1824.The Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education is at 100 N. Lake St., about one mile north of U.S. Highway 12 in the Miller neighborhood of Gary. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit thewebsite at www.nps.gov/indu and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.