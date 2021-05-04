Calendar of events

Salvation Army holds spring yard sale

VALPARAISO — The Salvation Army of Porter County holds its spring yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Valparaiso location, 799 Capital Road.

Proceeds are used for local Porter County Salvation Army programs and services.

A variety of items will be offered at the sale, including furniture, household items, dishes and cookware, shoes, holiday decor, collectibles ranging from Red Wing pottery to china and old books.

Those who would like to donate items may do so between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Valparaiso site on Capitol Road, at U.S. 6 and Ind. 149.

A majority of the items for the sale come from Duneland Resale, and The Salvation Army said it is grateful for the contribution.

Those with questions may call the office at 219-762-9191. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required.

In case of rain, the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22.

Want to drive a school bus?