Calendar of events

Salvation Army holds spring yard sale
VALPARAISO — The Salvation Army of Porter County holds its spring yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Valparaiso location, 799 Capital Road.
Proceeds are used for local Porter County Salvation Army programs and services.
A variety of items will be offered at the sale, including furniture, household items, dishes and cookware, shoes, holiday decor, collectibles ranging from Red Wing pottery to china and old books.
Those who would like to donate items may do so between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Valparaiso site on Capitol Road, at U.S. 6 and Ind. 149.
A majority of the items for the sale come from Duneland Resale, and The Salvation Army said it is grateful for the contribution.
Those with questions may call the office at 219-762-9191. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required.
In case of rain, the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22.
Want to drive a school bus?
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department is holding an open house for anyone interested in learning more about driving a school bus or working as a bus monitor.
Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the facility, see one of the buses up close, and speak with transportation staff about this career path and the free training program.
The open house will take place in conjunction with the MCAS Transportation Department's annual Mother's Day Flower and Plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Transportation Department, 1100 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City.
Street dedicated to former Whiting mayor
WHITING — Mayor Steve Spebar and the city of Whiting will dedicate a neighborhood street to former Mayor Joseph Grenchik at 10 a.m. Friday.
The ceremony is across from Oil City Stadium, 1700 119th St.
The public is welcome to join Grenchik's family and friends and the Whiting City Hall staff for the ceremony.
Grenchik served as mayor from 1964 to 1967 and from 1976 to 1987. He was the first Whiting mayor to serve four full terms.
The city's new neighborhood street, Grenchik Lane, is dedicated in recognition of that service. It's located one block from where Grenchik was born and raised.