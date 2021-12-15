California woman offers to plead guilty to being drug courier

HAMMOND — A California woman is offering to plead guilty to driving 34 pounds of a dangerous recreational drug through Northwest Indiana last year.
Katyelyn King, 26, told U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin at a video teleconference Wednesday she wants to be judged guilty of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Court papers state Indiana State Police Trooper Chris Eagles stopped King’s vehicle Dec. 13, 2020, on the Indiana Toll Road in Porter County for a unspecified traffic violation.
The trooper noticed King was so nervous her hands shaking and she was traveling with several large suitcases.
The trooper said she told him she was driving to New Jersey to visit family and the suitcases were filled with clothing she intended to donate to shelters there.
When she refused to let him look in the suitcases, he had his police canine, Axel, sniff around the car. The dog alerted to the odor of illicit drugs.
Inside the luggage, investigators found packages, wrapped in plastic and brown wrapping tape, containing a light powder that tested positive for the painkiller fentanyl.
Illicitly manufactured fentanyl caused more than 36,000 overdose deaths in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The U.S. attorney’s office charged King with a drug conspiracy and drug possession counts that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.
She was scheduled to be tried next month. She signed a plea agreement in which she would plead guilty to a lesser included charge.
The U.S. attorney’s office is recommending a more lenient sentence for her because she was not organizing or leading an illicit drug distribution network.
Prosecutors also would dismiss a conspiracy count against her if the court accepts the plea agreement and would allow her to remain free on bond so she can work and attend counseling.
Her guilty plea will not become final until later this month, but the magistrate is recommending the court accept her plea as knowingly and freely given.