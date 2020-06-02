UPDATE: Roads near Borman Expressway closed ahead of possible protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police shut down Calumet Avenue in both directions at the Little Calumet River near Interstate 80/94 and planned to also close Kennedy Avenue ahead of a possible protest Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Indiana State Police said the ramps to Interstate 80/94 at Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue would remain open at the request of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Munster officials shut down Calumet Avenue about noon.

Hammond police cautioned any would-be protesters against entering the expressway.

"If you're considering being part of this protest, please reconsider for public safety reasons," Lt. Steve Kellogg said. "There are plenty of locations that peaceful protests can take place that cities are open and welcome to, but the expressway is not one of them."

The nonprofit Illinois Trucking Association tweeted a warning to its members Tuesday to avoid the Borman Expressway in Hammond because protesters might attempt to enter the interstate.

No protesters were seen in the area about noon, as police and work crews set up barriers and shut down Calumet Avenue.