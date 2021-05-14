 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calumet Avenue to be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, state says
alert urgent

Calumet Avenue to be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, state says

Calumet Avenue closure

Calumet Avenue will be closed just north of 45th Street for two weeks beginning Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

 Provided

MUNSTER — Calumet Avenue will be closed just north of 45th Street for two weeks beginning Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

"Canadian National Railroad will be completing infrastructure crossing improvements at this location," INDOT said. "Detours will be clearly marked through town, but motorists from I-94 may want to seek an alternate route."

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Further questions about the project are to be directed to the town of Munster, as this is not an INDOT-related project, the state agency said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts