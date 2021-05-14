Calumet Avenue to be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, state says

MUNSTER — Calumet Avenue will be closed just north of 45th Street for two weeks beginning Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

"Canadian National Railroad will be completing infrastructure crossing improvements at this location," INDOT said. "Detours will be clearly marked through town, but motorists from I-94 may want to seek an alternate route."

Further questions about the project are to be directed to the town of Munster, as this is not an INDOT-related project, the state agency said.

