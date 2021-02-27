Calumet City auto center badly damaged in fire

CALUMET CITY — A used car business in Calumet City was badly damaged in a fire early Saturday.

At 1:35 a.m. a structure fire was called out for M & J Auto Center at 427 Burnham St., said Calumet City Fire Department Chief Glenn Bachert.

A driver had called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the building's roof. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke in the attic and they were able to contain the fire to the building, Bachert said.

There were no injuries and no one was inside the building at the time. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Assisting Calumet City Fire Department were firefighters from Lansing, South Holland, Thornton and Homewood.

