 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calumet City auto center badly damaged in fire
urgent

Calumet City auto center badly damaged in fire

{{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY — A used car business in Calumet City was badly damaged in a fire early Saturday. 

At 1:35 a.m. a structure fire was called out for M & J Auto Center at 427 Burnham St., said Calumet City Fire Department Chief Glenn Bachert. 

A driver had called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the building's roof. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke in the attic and they were able to contain the fire to the building, Bachert said.

There were no injuries and no one was inside the building at the time. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

Assisting Calumet City Fire Department were firefighters from Lansing, South Holland, Thornton and Homewood.   

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

NIPSCO websites

Outage center: nipsco.com/out

Mobile outage page: m.nipsco.com

Power outage alerts: nipsco.com/alerts

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Lighthouse Restaurant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts