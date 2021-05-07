 Skip to main content
Calumet City block party to offer vaccinations, economic advice
Calumet City City Hall

CALUMET CITY — Polished Pebbles, a mentoring program for girls, is teaming up with several community partners to host Project 100 Block Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Downey Park.

City Clerk Nyota Figgs, the Calumet Memorial Park District, Roseland Community Hospital and Anointed Hands Physical Therapy and Wellness Center also are pitching in for the party at 300 Jeffrey Ave.

The event will feature a COVID-19 vaccination site, registration for economic empowerment programs for mothers and daughters, live music and giveaways.

Among those scheduled to be on hand are Polished Pebbles founder and CEO Kelly Fair, Figgs and Cook County Commissioners Bridget Gainer (10th) and Donna Miller (6th).

