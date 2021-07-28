Calumet City clerk accuses mayor of bullying; mayor alleges clerk made financial errors

"Basically, at this time, all I do is minutes (of the City Council meetings)," Figgs said.

Figgs said her work environment had become so intolerable that she has been unable to enter City Hall. As a result, she said she has been working at the Pulaski Park pavilion in recent weeks.

"It was so bad for me that I felt a physical reaction, going into the building," Figgs said.

Figgs previously ally

She said that she previously had a good working relationship with Jones, including working on one of his early campaigns for state representative.

Figgs said that she was neutral in February's hotly contested Democratic mayoral primary, which Jones won over 18-year incumbent Markiewicz Qualkinbush.

"He used my face (on campaign materials)," Figgs said. "He used my name as the city clerk and those other individuals (to show) how he supports black women. He used my presence, he used my popularity with the voters to get into office — then, to turn around and suppress me and my job duties in the same space."

Figgs was joined by several supporters, including longtime Chicago activist Wallace "Gator" Bradley and 6th Ward Alderman James "JR" Patton.