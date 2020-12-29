Calumet City fights blight with teardown program for abandoned homes

CALUMET CITY — More than a decade later, the Great Recession continues to cast a long shadow here.
Since then, the city has been hard at work identifying and tearing down abandoned homes in an effort to improve residents' quality of life and property values, Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said.
The most recent city inventory shows about 400 abandoned structures in town.
"We've spent a lot of time identifying them and figuring out what's up with them," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said last week as a crew from J M Wrecking in Hammond started tearing down a dilapidated house at 533 Douglas Ave.
"All of this goes back to 2008 when the mortgage crisis happened," she added. "It's become a full-time job for us, securing these properties, cutting the grass, etc."
Markiewicz Qualkinbush said the brick home on the city's northeast side, a block from the state line, was the 32nd to be torn down in 2020.
An ongoing project of that scale isn't cheap. That's why she appreciates help from the state, including a $200,000 Strong Communities Program grant announced last week.
State Rep. Marcus C. Evans Jr., D-33rd, whose district includes the house on Douglas Avenue, talked about the program's importance in a news release.
"Struggling neighborhoods are more predisposed to have concentrations of blighted and abandoned properties. The Strong Communities Program shows the state of Illinois is investing in these hardest-hit communities and to help bring these properties back to productive use and back on the tax roll."
The benefits to the city's tax base go beyond the actual building being demolished, Markiewicz Qualkinbush noted. She cited a study from the Center for Community Progress showing that every dollar spent tearing down an abandoned home raises the value of surrounding properties by $4.27.
"When we come across them, and we know they're not savable, we don't want them to become am attraction for crime and disrupt the neighborhood," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "So we've been pretty aggressive taking them down."
City officials said contracts have been approved for five more structures to be demolished in January, with another four out for bid and scheduled to come before the City Council for approval next month. An additional nine properties have been "orange-tagged," meaning the process to tear them down is underway, including giving formal notice to the last-known owners.
What happens next after the wrecking crews are done? "We'll lien the property for the demolition amount," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said.
Sometimes those liens are paid off when the property is sold. Other times, the city may give the land to an adjacent property owner to get it back on the tax roll.
That's because many houses in the older part of town were built on 25-foot lots, which is no longer allowed; the current building code mandates lots at least 50 feet wide.
Occasionally, tearing down older, rundown houses has led to new construction, further broadening the tax base.
"Sometimes we can group a couple of (lots) together, and we're hopeful ... that we can build some new houses," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said.
Even if that doesn't happen immediately, a grassy lot is better for a neighborhood than an empty, dilapidated home, she said.
"Anyone who lives next to a house that's in such disrepair is very grateful (for the teardown)," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said.