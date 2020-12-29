Calumet City fights blight with teardown program for abandoned homes

"Struggling neighborhoods are more predisposed to have concentrations of blighted and abandoned properties. The Strong Communities Program shows the state of Illinois is investing in these hardest-hit communities and to help bring these properties back to productive use and back on the tax roll."

The benefits to the city's tax base go beyond the actual building being demolished, Markiewicz Qualkinbush noted. She cited a study from the Center for Community Progress showing that every dollar spent tearing down an abandoned home raises the value of surrounding properties by $4.27.

"When we come across them, and we know they're not savable, we don't want them to become am attraction for crime and disrupt the neighborhood," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "So we've been pretty aggressive taking them down."

City officials said contracts have been approved for five more structures to be demolished in January, with another four out for bid and scheduled to come before the City Council for approval next month. An additional nine properties have been "orange-tagged," meaning the process to tear them down is underway, including giving formal notice to the last-known owners.

What happens next after the wrecking crews are done? "We'll lien the property for the demolition amount," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said.