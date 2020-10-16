Calumet City man discovered asleep at wheel leads Munster cops in pursuit, police say

MUNSTER — A Calumet City man is in custody after he was discovered asleep at the wheel, sped off and later accelerated at a high rate of speed at officers in a parking lot to evade capture, police said.
Munster police identified the suspect as Wayne B. Allen, 47.
Munster police officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the GoLo gas station, 750 Broadmoor, for a report of a man, later identified as Allen, sleeping behind the wheel of a running silver Mercedes, according to a Munster Police Department news release.
Officers attempted to wake Allen, and when he woke, he sped off southbound on Calumet Avenue, ignoring all officers' commands, police said.
At Calumet Avenue and Fran-Lin Parkway, Allen turned into the Noodles and Company and Starbucks' business complex. A few bystanders blocked Allen's car in with their own vehicles while he attempted to leave the lot, police said.
Stop sticks were deployed in front of Allen's vehicle. At one point, Allen allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed towards officers and struck the front of an unoccupied Munster squad car.
Allen then fled southbound in his car on Calumet Avenue to 77th Avenue in the area of St. John and Dyer. He then allegedly went east to U.S. 41, and then back north into Hammond. Additional stop sticks were successfully deployed and all of the vehicle’s tires were disabled.
"Eventually the suspect vehicle came south on Hohman Avenue back into Munster and was eventually stopped and the driver was taken into custody," Munster police said.
Allen was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The case will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office for possible charges.
Aaron Copus
Abraham Mata
Amina Wynn
Anthony Bates
Austin Williams
Brandon Perry
Brandon Robinson
Brandon Smith
Chanta Hollingsworth
Charles Ervin
Curtis Perry
David Archey
Dominique Davis
Dominique Lindsey
Edward Wilber
Edwardo Tinoco
Elisa Villarreal
Enriqueta Licea
Erica Ross
Gage Pearman
Gala Williams
Ivan Angeles
Jacob Muehe
Jerry Anderson
Jerry Hill
Jessica Martinez
Julissa Villagomez
Justin Davis
Krzysztof Stasieluk
Laron Mallette
Laura Bialoruski
Lynn Lessard
Michael Gregor
Michael Symons
Michelle Mock
Natalia Elmore
Noah Thomasson
Orlando Jimenez-Serna
Phillip Patterson
Ricky Baker
Romello Church
Samuel Huicochea
Saul Hernandez
Semaje Smith
Sidney Randle
Stephen Granatelli
Stephen Pluchinsky
Steve Nemeth
Temika McKnight
Terry Brooks
Terry Taylor
Tyran James
Tyvin Stewart
Vaneshlie Rivera-Ortega
Zacharie Tyrka
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.