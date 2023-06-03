Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV fell by 25.8% in May.

The Calumet Region-made Explorer slumped significantly during the pandemic due largely to semiconductor shortages that hampered production and left auto dealership lots half-full. Sales have since been generally improving as the supply chains have been patched up until the plunge in May.

Other Ford vehicles fared better last month. In May, overall Ford and Lincoln sales rose by 10.7% to 170,933, up from 154,461 in May of 2022.

In May, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 13% drop in electric vehicle sales, a 20.5% jump in hybrid sales and an 11.1% boost in vehicles with gas-powered internal combustion engines.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, shifting its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs that fatten its profit margin. It has been investing heavily in electric vehicles and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States after only Tesla.

In May, Ford sold 14,531 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 19,594 units during the same period in 2022. So far this year, Ford has sold 90,919 Explorers, which is up 9.4% as compared to 83,131 units in the first five months of last year. After the semiconductor shortages, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales fell to 207,673 in 2022, down from 219,871 in 2021.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Aviator fell 59.9% to 835 units in the first quarter, down from 2,083 units during the same month the previous year. So far this year, Ford has sold 7,972 Aviators, down 15.7% from 9,452 units during the first five months of 2022.

Last year, Ford sold a total of 1.86 million vehicles, down 2.2% from 1.9 million the previous year.