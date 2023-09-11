Professors, scientists and other experts will give talks about the Region, its environment and related subjects as part of the Calumet Revisited Forums.

The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative, the nonprofit land trust that looks to enhance Wolf Lake watershed in Indiana and Illinois, and Calumet College of St. Joseph are hosting the 10th season of the speaker series.

It kicked off with a recent Zoom talk by Ezekiel Flannery, a PhD from Miller who discussed differences in diets between local Native Americans and early European settlers in Northwest Indiana, looking at how native plants are used in cuisines.

Indiana Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities partly fund the monthly speaker series, which will run through May.

Upcoming speakers include Humanities Professor Emeritus Walter Skiba and Amy McCormack. On Oct. 3, they will discuss the history of Calumet College of St. Joseph, a spinoff of the private Catholic college Calumet College in Rensselaer that originally started in East Chicago and moved to the former Standard Oil research laboratory it now occupies at the border of Whiting and Hammond.

They will talk about the college's future and pay tribute to the late Dennis Rittenmeyer, who took over as president of Calumet College of St. Joseph in 1987 and served as its leader for 24 years.

Loyola University Professor of History Ted Karamanski will give a talk on Native Americans of the Calumet Region on Nov. 7.

Dave Dabertin, an attorney in downtown Hammond, will give a lecture on water issues within the Wolf Lake watershed on Dec. 5.

Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. will talk about how hydrogen could be used to reduce local heavy industry’s carbon footprint on Jan. 2.

On Feb. 6, Larry McClellan will discuss research on the Underground Railroad through Illinois and Northwest Indiana as part of a project to create a Freedom Trail stretching from Chicago to Detroit. McClellan leads Underground Railroad tours and helped history recognition for the Jan and Aagje Ton Farm, where Dutch immigrants on the far South Side of Chicago used a wagon with a false bottom and a boat to ferry escaped slaves across the Calumet River, offering them a place to rest for the night.

On March 5, Dave Dolak, a professor at Columbia College in Chicago's South Loop, will address the science of instrument making.

Christopher Iceman, a professor of chemistry at Valparaiso University, will talk about air pollution in the Calumet Region on April 2.

On May 7, Doug Stotz of the Field Museum will deliver a lecture explaining the change in bird populations over the years in the Calumet Region.

Formed in 1999, The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative works to protect, study and call awareness to the Wolf Lake watershed that straddles the state line, stretching across Chicago and Hammond just south of Lake Michigan. It's spearheaded projects like a volunteer-powered BioBlitz to chronicle all the animal species spotted in and around Wolf Lake.

The videos are posted on YouTube on on the group's website.

For more information, visit www.wolflakeinitiative.org.