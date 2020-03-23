Calumet Township office reduces hours, cancels activities indefinitely amid COVID-19 outbreak

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — The Calumet Township Trustee's Office is operating under new guidelines to protect its employees, vendors, and customers amid the outbreak of COVID-19 locally and nationally.

"Service is at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of our customers, vendors and employees first," according to a Monday news release from the office. "At the same time, we shall provide basic life-sustaining assistance that is available to those eligible persons."

The township office is reducing its operating hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its main office, 610 Connecticut St.

Until further notice, customer and vendor interactions will be over the phone rather than in-person, the township office said.

The township office provides assistance to low-income individuals for housing, utilities, fuel, food, transportation, funeral burials, medical expenses, and more.

"We are working closely with all service providers in an effort to avoid interruption of services," the office said.

This includes funeral directors, landlords, NIPSCO, Indiana American Water, the Gary Sanitary District, and other local vendors.