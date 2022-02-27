Calumet Wilderness video series explores Region wilds via kayaking and hiking

LAKE STATION — Sam Love fusses with his hair while on camera in a kayak in Deep River.

"I'm Sam Love and I'm in the Calumet wilderness right now," he tells viewers. "And this might be the closest thing to an actual wilderness we have out here. I've not seen a person in probably an hour and a half and I absolutely love that. So come along for an adventure."

Love leads viewers through adventures in nature all across Northwest Indiana. He has recorded more than 50 videos exploring the wilds of Northwest Indiana through hikes and kayak trips through his ongoing "Calumet Wilderness" series on YouTube.

Videos he narrates explore the Little Calumet River, the Highland Heron Rookery, Deep River, Thorn Creek, the Gibson Woods, the Briar East Woods, the Hoosier Prarie, the Deep River Falls, Grand Calumet River Lagoons and the Great Marsh.

"I just can't believe there's this much wide open space right on the Gary/Hobart border," he said in one video, while marveling at the shimmering water and tree-lined shore at the confluence of Deep River and Turkey Creek.

He gives viewers local history and shows them fall foliage as seen from the water, shelf ice on Lake Michigan and wild turkeys. A few seasonal "eerie adventures" show off Northwest Indiana's spookier corners, such as the allegedly haunted Reder Road, a cairn at the John Merle Coulter Nature Preserve and the long-bygone town of Hartsdale that was long ago annexed into Schererville.

"With the 'Calumet Wilderness' series YouTube videos, Sam connects people and nature, by diving deep to connect with these places and reflecting a historical and current relationship to nature. We often forget that nature sustains us and gives us a rooted tie to places where we live," Field Museum Community Engagement Specialist Lorena Lopez said.

"Northwest Indiana, specifically Gary, has not received credit for conserving and advocating for many beautiful and diverse natural, preserved areas that thrive because of Gary residents," Lopez said. "He delivers a voice through storytelling about local community leaders and adjacent residents that live near these green spaces — Sam amplifies the Region by sharing the history, culture and connections. He has created a more meaningful way to help people understand and access their nearby natural spaces connecting 'people to nature' and 'nature with people.'"

Love, an artist, activist and educator who lives in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood, has been active in many community causes, such as the Gary Poetry Project, the Reinvest in Gary Plan and the Calumet Lead Crisis. He worked with the Field Museum's Calumet National Heritage Area project with community conversations on Gary's west side.

"The Calumet Region is home to globally rare natural areas like dune and swale habitat, juxtaposed with urban areas and industrialization. The southern tip of Lake Michigan brings together many diverse ecosystems, where the hardwood forests of the east meet the tallgrass prairies, making for one of the most biodiverse regions in the country," Field Museum Conservation Ecology Manager Laura Milkert said. "And yet, I think there's something unexpected about these gems of natural areas that many people passing by might not realize given the smokestacks, cities and rail lines that are also in the mix.

"Sam's work is shining a light on all of this, the local people doing good work in the Region, the resilient nature and the communities of Calumet. The 'Calumet Wilderness' series also complements the collective effort to establish this unique and special place as the Calumet National Heritage Area."

'Something clicked'

The video series emerged from a few starting points.

Love long had been interested in getting a kayak to explore the Deep River. Then he visited a nature preserve on Wildcat Creek, a tributary of the Wabash River.

"It was an amazing transformation," he said. "I always loved nature and the outdoors but then I was out in the wilderness and loved it. I was comfortable. Something clicked."

After finally getting the kayak and venturing out on the Region's rivers and creeks, he thought about doing a photo series, but realized still images couldn't fully capture the immersive experience of being out on serene waterways in pristine natural places in Northwest Indiana.

"I wanted to capture and convey what was unique about it," he said. "I realized I could shoot video on my phone and use simple production to do a film video blog without hauling around heavy equipment. Photos can't really capture the motion, the current, the wind through the plants and tree branches."

He aspires to show people a side of Northwest Indiana many have never seen. He visits off-the-beaten-path places like the confluence of Deep River and Turkey Creek and the Hidden Pond at Marquette Park.

"Our infrastructure obscures so much of the natural infrastructure," he said. "When you're on the river, it's a different world down there."

Love provides voiceover narration explaining where he's visiting, the history and what makes the place ecologically noteworthy. But he's often silent, letting the soft enveloping sounds of nature soak the viewer in a pastoral ambiance.

Love, for instance, takes a lengthy pause on Turkey Creek to let viewers behold the lily pads arrayed across the placid surface of the gently rippling water. He gets quiet on a trail to see how close he can get to some deer, who freeze before a passing bicyclist ultimately sends them bounding off.

Some viewers have complimented the videos for their soothing ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, background soundtracks that ease listeners into a state of comfortable relaxation.

"I've gotten so much positive feedback about the ambiance," he said. "Many people find the ASMR qualities compelling, including office workers and senior citizens, who find it really relaxing. I strive to strike a balance. It's fun to go out and not talk."

'Reading the landscape'

Love seeks to bathe viewers in nature. They hear the leaves rustling, the creeks burbling and the geese honking overhead.

"The whole thing is about centering in nature, not treating it as an adjunct," he said. "It's an immersive ecosystem, not something off to the side."

Achieving the right balance happens in editing.

"When I was in Rogers Park, I took audio editing workshops from WBEZ and loved it," he said. "You have to know where to make the cut and when to speak, putting human narration over it. I let the sound of the rivers and trees speak to us. With my background doing historical research in the Calumet Region for 20 years, I know how to read the landscape, the hills and valleys that I show people on hikes. Our land system has historic and educational value if you know how to read these things."

He shoots videos throughout the year, for instance showing the colors change in autumn and the first snow descending in the Miller Woods. He opts to hike instead of kayak when it gets too cold.

"I've been a walker for a long time," he said. "When I was a literally poor and near-starving artist, walking was free. It didn't cost me anything. I would take long walks to go to the library. It's a great workout and way to see the world while in motion. My aim with this project is to get outdoors regardless of the season."

The videos include about two dozen kayak trips across various waterways. Love aims to be educational, such as by showing viewers points of pollution into Lake Michigan or how controlled burns protect local forests from overgrowth that puts them at risk of more devastating fires.

"This is one of the most biodiverse areas in the world," he said. "I'm trying to keep it focused on nature first, but might get into green infrastructure and urban farming."

'More connected to the world'

Love currently puts out about two videos a week, but has no set schedule. His long-term goals are to bring on more guests for interviews and revisit places to show how varied they look over the seasons.

"I'm interested in doing a landscape documentation to show how they look different over the decades," he said. "I hope viewers appreciate our regional landscape and the wilderness here. It's still wild even where we've built civilization. You can see wild turkeys on Lake Street. I hope to instill an appreciation of this area, to help people read the landscape and be comfortable in nature."

He hopes to inspire more people to get out into nature.

"It's so easy to paddle and see herons and egrets and frogs," he said. "When people visit Niagara Falls, they often say they feel like a little speck. When my wife and I went, I felt more connected to the world."

Love finds nothing more peaceful than being out paddling on the Region's waterways.

"Something happens to the mind and body when the logic of the grid is gone," he said. "It's like the Upside Down from 'Stranger Things,' except it's not a world of horror, pain and torture, so the analogy is somewhat limited. But society has been away from nature for too long."

Being out in nature can be a restorative and even transformative experience, he said.

"Something happens when you're face-to-face with deer, fox or coyote. It's a different world," he said. "There are deer trails to follow, precious habitats that need to be protected. Things smell different, feel different. It puts you in a good mind space to be out in the world. We see how the water looks from an interstate but it looks different up close when you're among the lily pads with a thin ribbon stretching before you. Civilization kind of blocks the natural movement and changes of the plants and animals you can see when you're out in the wilderness."

For more information or to watch "Calumet Wilderness," visit www.youtube.com/c/SamuelLove.

