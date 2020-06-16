Campagna staff suffocated, dragged autistic boy by his feet, lawsuit alleges

Duke, Irons and Williams all sat on Bradly, suffocating him, and Duke kicked him in the face while he was on the ground, Lake Superior Court records allege.

As Duke wrapped his legs around the boy's chest and arms, Irons covered the boy's face with a T-shirt, records allege.

The lawsuit says the alleged attack was recorded, but alleges the defendants tampered with the video in an attempt to conceal what happened.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants wrote a report that didn't include any of the alleged facts, but later prepared a second report in which they admitted to the chokehold and noted it was against Campagna's policies.

Dan Calhoun, attorney for the Ernharts, said Bradly's mother placed him at Campagna voluntarily.

"We should be able to trust that our local facilities are taking appropriate measures with hiring. If it's a matter of funding, management needs to put together a better game plan because what happened to this child is never acceptable," he said. "Whether you work at a child care facility or know someone who attends, it is your responsibility to these children to report suspected child abuse."

Calhoun said the alleged attack was reported to Schererville police, but no criminal charges have been filed to date.