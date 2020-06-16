Campagna staff suffocated, dragged autistic boy by his feet, lawsuit alleges

CROWN POINT — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a teenage boy Tuesday alleges staff at Campagna Academy in Schererville suffocated and dragged him in August 2019 and later attempted to conceal evidence of the alleged attack.
The civil lawsuit says the staff members attacked Bradly Ernhart, a 16-year-old Porter County boy diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, while he was receiving mental health services at Campagna.
A message left with a Campagna executive was not immediately returned. The Times was unable to leave a message for another executive.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Bradly and his mother Brandy Ernhart, names Campagna Academy and employees Jonathan Duke, Fantasia Williams and Najee Irons as defendants.
According to the lawsuit, Duke "snuck up behind" Bradly and put him in a chokehold Aug. 25, 2019, causing the boy to pass out and fall to the floor.
"While the child was unconscious, defendant Duke dragged the child by his feet down the hallway to his room," the lawsuit alleges.
Bradly regained consciousness and attempted to grab the door frame to his room, but Duke "began choking the child around the neck" and grabbed him by the feet to pull him into the room, the lawsuit states.
Irons got involved by pulling Bradly's hands off the door frame, and Duke and Irons ordered Bradly's roommate to leave the room, the lawsuit alleges.
Duke, Irons and Williams all sat on Bradly, suffocating him, and Duke kicked him in the face while he was on the ground, Lake Superior Court records allege.
As Duke wrapped his legs around the boy's chest and arms, Irons covered the boy's face with a T-shirt, records allege.
The lawsuit says the alleged attack was recorded, but alleges the defendants tampered with the video in an attempt to conceal what happened.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants wrote a report that didn't include any of the alleged facts, but later prepared a second report in which they admitted to the chokehold and noted it was against Campagna's policies.
Dan Calhoun, attorney for the Ernharts, said Bradly's mother placed him at Campagna voluntarily.
"We should be able to trust that our local facilities are taking appropriate measures with hiring. If it's a matter of funding, management needs to put together a better game plan because what happened to this child is never acceptable," he said. "Whether you work at a child care facility or know someone who attends, it is your responsibility to these children to report suspected child abuse."
Calhoun said the alleged attack was reported to Schererville police, but no criminal charges have been filed to date.
Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook confirmed an initial report was taken Aug. 28.
The Ernharts are seeking damages for injuries, medical expenses, attorney's fees and more. They're also seeking punitive damages.
