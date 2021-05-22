Campaign to pick up trash has beome a movement

As she walked down Franklin Street with a young neighbor, she noticed all the litter strewn across the city’s main drag. “How are we every going to clean this up?” she thought.

Then she turned back to see the children following behind her. Their arms were filled with garbage they had picked up along the way.

“It occurred to me, obviously, the only way to clean up this mess is to clean it up,” Ryska said. “Behind me, the children, unbeknowing, were doing what needed to be done, just cleaning it up.”

That was March 2020, the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, not the best time to start a movement that encourages people to gather together.

When she heard the mayor was considering dyeing Trail Creek green this year for St. Patrick’s Day, she decided if we want to do something green for Michigan City, let’s clean up the litter.

“Initially, I really set it to be a weeklong initiative,” Ryska said. “Since then, we have done nothing but gain momentum. Every single day in Michigan City, people are cleaning litter.”