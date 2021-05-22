Campaign to pick up trash has beome a movement

MICHIGAN CITY — A weeklong trash cleanup meant to end on St. Patrick’s Day has continued to grow through the spring. It has spread into Chesterton as well.
The Great Michigan City Green Clean Group on Facebook, started by Nora Ryska and Mike Kilbourne, now has more than 700 members posting before and after photos of areas where they’ve picked up litter.
Well over 1,000 garbage bags of trash collected through the city have been picked up by the group, Kilbourne said.
More than 100 areas in the city have been cleaned up, Ryska said. One woman picked up 22 bags in a single day.
It’s therapeutic, Kilbourne said.
“Getting out and doing these things is a way of battling depression and anxiety,” he said. “Especially after this long pandemic, it’s good to connect with friends in a socially distanced way.”
Ryska and Kilbourne started the Facebook group, but her kids deserve some credit, too, for launching the movement.
Three years ago, Ryska started a beach cleanup called Monday Mornings. She had moved back to Michigan City from Arizona and noticed all the trash on the beach at Washington Park, some left by visitors and some washing ashore from Lake Michigan. Then she became aware of all the litter throughout the city.
As she walked down Franklin Street with a young neighbor, she noticed all the litter strewn across the city’s main drag. “How are we every going to clean this up?” she thought.
Then she turned back to see the children following behind her. Their arms were filled with garbage they had picked up along the way.
“It occurred to me, obviously, the only way to clean up this mess is to clean it up,” Ryska said. “Behind me, the children, unbeknowing, were doing what needed to be done, just cleaning it up.”
That was March 2020, the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, not the best time to start a movement that encourages people to gather together.
When she heard the mayor was considering dyeing Trail Creek green this year for St. Patrick’s Day, she decided if we want to do something green for Michigan City, let’s clean up the litter.
“Initially, I really set it to be a weeklong initiative,” Ryska said. “Since then, we have done nothing but gain momentum. Every single day in Michigan City, people are cleaning litter.”
“If we’re going to call this a community, we should take care of it,” Kilbourne said. He looks on the bright side; if people didn’t throw out litter, the group wouldn’t have the opportunity to get together.
Their efforts don’t go unnoticed. “They put their windows down, they honk, they yell, ‘Thank you!’” he said.
City Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, noticed as well. ”There’s people that just feel it in their hearts that they want to make a difference,” he said at a recent council meeting.
“Code enforcement is behind this also,” Przybylinski said. He put the frustrated cleanup crews in touch with the code enforcement officers, who can get owners of big box stores to listen to complaints about trash surrounding their stores.
Some store owners have agreed to let cleanup crews use their Dumpsters. That’s helpful, but not essential. “When I do a neighborhood cleanup, I just throw it in trash cans along the way,” Ryska said.
Sisters Jenny Soffin and Megan Camalick of Chesterton organized Chesterton Garbage Grabbers, inspired by the Michigan City group. They’ve since been asked to widen their territory and might rebrand as Duneland Garbage Grabbers.
“My sister and I have always kind of done this,” Soffin said. She is a volunteer ranger at Indiana Dunes State Park, where they do beach cleanups on their own as well as occasional forays through the town.
“Everyone wants their town to get more tidy,” Soffin said.
“It affects the whole ecosystem,” Camalick said. “You see raccoons and animals everywhere, and you don’t want them to get cut on the glass or eat the plastic.”
“I think there’s so many people who care about the environment,” Camalick said, but they might be hesitant to pick up trash because they don’t want to look stupid or like they’ve been sentenced to community service.
“It doesn’t take a huge commitment,” Soffin said. “Just keep a grocery bag in your car.”
“Your kids are bored? Let’s go clean garbage,” Camalick said. “It’s creating awareness. You teach kids young.”
On a recent foray, they found a mud flap from a semi, lots of small liquor bottles and thousands of cigarette butts.
“Keep their butts in their car. That would help,” Soffin said.
The sisters have also found different pieces of old farming equipment partially buried in the dirt.
Ryska wears a pair of sunglasses Kilbourne found, and he got a pocketwatch she found one day.
The day they hit the jackpot was when Kilbourne found a $20 bill and she found $10 not long after. Their kids got their reward at Carlson’s — root beer floats at Carlson’s Drive-In — after gathering 15 bags of trash near Kohls and PetSmart last weekend.
Gathering trash doesn’t take much advance planning, but there are some tips to follow.
“You want to be careful on roadways with children,” Kilbourne said. Take them to more remote areas like parks.
Enjoy the stroll. “When we do this, we’re socially distanced, but we’re not socially distant,” Kilbourne said. Friends enjoy the opportunity to chat while working.
Grabbers are especially helpful for getting into the brush.
Wear tick repellent or bug spray. “The ticks are bad, surprisingly bad,” Ryska said.
Gardening gloves are a good idea, too. “I have a single gardening glove that I can’t find the match to, so that’s the one I need,” Soffin said.
Use your knees instead of your back when you bend over. “I feel like a half hour is my max of bending over,” Soffin said.
For motivation, take before and after pictures of the property. Pile up the garbage bags for a photo to show how much cleaner the site is now.
“As much as we need garbage grabbers, we need cheerleaders to keep us going,” Soffin said.
Ryska is working on that, too.
She’s a teacher, so it’s natural that she wants to develop a program that can go into schools, youth clubs and the homeschool community to educate children about the need to pick up trash and to not litter in the first place.
Remember the U.S. Forest Service’s Woodsy Owl, which advised people, “Give a hoot — don’t pollute,” in the 1970s and 1980s? Those public service announcements aren’t as common now.
Ryska is planning an essay contest and a mascot contest, perhaps to coincide with Earth Day 2022. She wants the effort to go well beyond Michigan City and Chesterton.
“This is an effort to build community and bring people together for a common cause,” she said.